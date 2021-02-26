Responses To New Information Technology Rules for Social Media, OTT platforms and Digital News Media

On February 25, the government published its new rules under the Information Technology Act, 2009 bringing guidelines for internet intermediaries and digital media organisations. According to the government the basic essence of the Rules is to introduce a “soft touch oversight mechanism”, as it insists that platforms develop their own mechanisms to monitor and take down content, while building robust grievance redressal systems.

The IT Rules, 2021 focus on, and impact, three separate sectors:

All online Intermediaries and platforms, with a special emphasis on social media companies Online streaming services Digital news companies

For social media companies, the new rules require platforms to allow identification of the originator of messages, which threatens the integrity of end-to-end encryption-based communication and privacy of individual users. For Over-The-Top streaming platforms, the government has proposed that the industry set up a self-regulation body headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court, and a grievance redressal system.

For digital media companies and OTT platforms, the government has mandated compliance with a Code of Ethics. “All media platforms must have same justice system. Whether digital, print, TV or OTT, some rules have to followed. Some processes have to be set and the people have demanded them. Every day, I am getting many complaints on this,” I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a press conference on Thursday.

Stakeholder statements

A spokesperson for Facebook India said that the new regulations are addressing today’s toughest challenges on the internet, and therefore the company welcomes the changes.

“Facebook is committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platforms. The details of rules like these matter and we will carefully study the new rules that were just published. We acknowledge and appreciate the recognition from the Minister on the positive contributions of social media to the country. Facebook is an ally for India and the agenda of user safety and security is a critical one for our platforms. We will continue to work to ensure that our platforms play an enabling role in fuelling the exciting digital transformation of India.”— Statement from Facebook Spokesperson

Home-grown social media micro-blogging platform, Koo said that the new social media guidelines help clarify the responsibilities of intermediaries

“Only a small fraction of the social media users are found to be making posts which may be against the laws of the land. The social media guidelines help make addressing these kind of situations uniform across all social media platforms and ensures the safety of the majority social media users across India. Enabling and maintaining freedom of speech is core to social media platforms. We will continue to work in the best interest of our users at all times and ensure that they have a great experience. At the same time, we are committed to abide by the laws of the land. This policy will help protect the interest of citizens at large and keep nefarious elements at bay.”— Statement from Koo

Views and Opinions

Writing in the Indian Express, former Infosys founder and chairman of Aarin Capital, TV Mohandas Pai said that the government’s approach attempts to balance important democratic principles without imposing unreasonable boundaries on the innovation and expression. He pointed to the recent spat between the Government and Twitter, with regards to blocking orders against thousands of accounts that were issued in the wake of January 26 violence at the Red Fort, stating that tech giants demonstrated “comical arbitrariness” when they took it upon themselves to interpret the laws of the land.

“The need of the hour is for every country to have a body of clearly-defined policy that is consistent with the principles of their democracies. India has taken a leadership position and made these issues a matter of inclusive public debate through this announcement. The country’s guidelines will ensure that unlawful information has clear boundary conditions, liability is defined, the process for enforcement of orders is transparent, and that all social and digital media companies can rely on a consistent definition of the ethics code that protects all participants in the digital ecosystem.”— TV Mohandas Pai

Apar Gupta, Ashoka Fellow and executive director, Internet Freedom Foundation, on the other hand, wrote in the Indian Express that the new rules contain some features that will bring accountability to social media platforms at a time when they have tremendous power that is anti-democratic. However, while the new IT rules address some of these issues, it gives arbitrary power to the government and the executive to regulate digital news media and video streaming platforms, he said. With the new rules requiring platforms to provide ‘traceability’ of users it has major implications for an individual citizens’ right to privacy and free speech, Gupta said.

“When put in the larger context of an environment that is rife with cybersecurity threats, an inconsistent rule of law and the absence of any surveillance oversight, this inspires fear and self-censorship among users. While in the present language, there is greater specificity and some salutary language, ultimately, all of it means little. The core of the traceability requirement undermines the core value of private conversations.”— Apar Gupta

