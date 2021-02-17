wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, ,

Incentive of 6% for first two years for telecom PLI scheme: RS Prasad

Published

The incentive rates for the Indian government’s Product-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom and networking products will stand at 6% for the first two years, 5% in the next two years, and 4% for the fifth year. The rates for the first three years are higher by 1% for MSMEs. Union Minister for Electronics & IT and Communications RS Prasad announced the details on Wednesday.

The PM Narendra Modi led goverment had announced PLI-scheme in 10 key sectors, including telecom, in November 2020, earmarking Rs 12,195 for the telecom sector. The intention is to increase local manufacturing of 4G/5G and wireless equipment, IoT access devices, and enterprise equipment such as routers and switches.

The total incentive amount will be spread over five years. PLI can be considered a kind of subsidy in the form a direct payment from the government’s budget to goods made in India. Effective April 1, 2021, the past financial year of 2019-20 will be considered the based year. Incentive rates will be determined based on incremental sales made each year.

Manufacturers that achieve a minimum threshold of cumulative incremental investment and incremental sales of manufactured goods net of taxes will be eligible for the scheme. Qualified investors will be incentivised up to 20 times of minimum investment threshold, the government has claimed in a statement.

The government expects the scheme to lead to incremental production of around ₹2.4 Lakh Crores with exports of around ₹2 Lakh Crores over 5 years, with FDI expected to be over Rs 3,000 crore.

Also read 

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

Vi won’t wait for other telcos to hike tariffs, but won’t say when it will do so

“We will not wait for anybody else to join” in hiking data tariffs, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar said, “but we will also raise...

1 day ago

News

Amazon to manufacture Fire TV stick in India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Amazon will be manufacturing its Fire TV streaming device in India, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Twitter. “Delighted...

1 day ago

News

Vi says will offer ‘unlimited’ night time data to customers until May, roll over unused data to weekend

Vodafone Idea (Vi) will now be offering prepaid users “unlimited” internet from midnight to 6am, the company announced on Tuesday. “Night binging on the...

1 day ago
Twitter blocked government order Twitter blocked government order

News

Interview: Gautam Bhatia on reforming Section 69A and whether Twitter has discretion on blocking orders

Twitter has an obligation to follow Indian law, but it also has to make its own assessment on whether an account or tweet is...

5 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ