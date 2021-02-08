IP address allocation in India to no longer need hard copy applications, NIXI announces online procedure

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Monday announced that it would be accepting requests for IP addresses from Indians online, which will automate the process of providing IP Addresses to Indians, taking online a procedure that has long required physical forms. NIXI runs the Indian Registry for Internet Names and Numbers (IRINN). This means the exchange, which also runs internet exchange points to let ISPs and content providers exchange data with each other, is tasked with allocating and registering IP addresses and other numbering resources required for a presence on the internet.

“Prior to this, the applicants were asked to send a hard copy of their request and other documents which would undergo a manual screening, taking anywhere between 8-10 days of time. Through this initiative, applicants can complete the process of getting their IP addresses within two days in India,” NIXI said in a statement. NIXI is set to allow registration of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. “IPv6 is a more advanced service that gives users additional benefits such as more efficient routing, end-to-end connection integrity, and multi-casting, among other services,” NIXI explained.

Also read