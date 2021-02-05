wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , ,

Myanmar military temporarily blocks Facebook after deposing Suu Kyi govt

Published

Myanmar Flag

Myanmar’s junta blocked Facebook and other messaging services on February 4, ostensibly to ensure “stability” following a coup in which they overthrew the democratic government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, according to multiple publications. Officials announced on Facebook that the social media platform would be blocked for the sake of “stability” starting February 4 until the midnight of February 7. Half of Myanmar’s 54 million people use Facebook, which has also become a platform to express anger and dissent against the coup, reported BBC News.

Internet access monitoring website Netblocks reported that Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp servers were restricted on state-owned telecom provider MPT and multiple ISPs. “Data show variations by provider, with MPT targeting a wider range of the company’s services than Telenor,” Netblocks said. Some companies restricted access to the Facebook website and others blocked the wider suite of Facebook products and mobile apps, it added.

Norwegian telecom company Telenor expressed “grave concerns” regarding “breach of human rights” around the blockage, while complying with the directive, per The Myanmar Times. While the directive has legal basis in Myanmar law, Telenor “does not believe that the request is based on necessity and proportionality, in accordance with international human rights law”.
The military junta, led by armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing, held a coup on February 1 and installed an 11-member junta, ending a brief period of civilian rule. Suu Kyi, who has been the country’s de-facto leader, was detained, along with President Win Myint, and charges were filed against them on Wednesday. Charges against Suu Kyi include possession of unlawful communication devices, i.e. walkie-talkies used by her security staff.

On the day of the coup, mobile internet services and certain phone services were suspended in the country. The Telenor Group said connectivity was restored by the morning of February 2 and that “it is important for us to enable open communication lines for our customers in Myanmar”.

The move to ban Facebook comes amidst international pressure on the junta to accept the results of the November elections, which placed Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy is power. The NLD won 80% of the country’s vote in the November polls, a result which the military refused to accept, alleging fraud in voting.

The Telenor Group told Reuters that it had no choice but to comply with the directive to block Facebook. “While the directive has basis in Myanmar law, Telenor does not believe that the request is based on necessity and proportionality, in accordance with international human rights law,” it said in a statement to the publication. A Facebook spokesman urged authorities to restore connectivity “so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and  access important information”.

Meanwhile, Facebook had earlier removed the page of junta-owned Myawaddy TV Network, stating that it was linked to one of the military-linked organisations banned in 2018 for violating its policies against violence and hate, per the Myanmar Times.

On February 3, internet services were restored in eight townships in Rakhine and Chin states. The network in Buthidaung, Rathedaung, Myabon, Paletwa, Ponnagyun, Myauk-U, Kyauktaw and Minbya was restored after “all operators received a directive to open from the Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications Department”, the Telenor Group said in a statement. Internet was restored once it was first cut off in these areas in June 2019.

Also read:

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Govt blocked more than 16,000 websites between 2018-2020, but figures show inconsistency. Again.

The Indian government issued directions to ban as many as 16,283 “website/webpages/accounts” between 2018 and 2020, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad revealed...

1 day ago

News

MEITY issues notice to Twitter after website unblocks accounts: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) sent Twitter India a notice for non-compliance with its order earlier this week to block specific...

2 days ago
Photo of iPhone 11 Pro camera with Tim Cook in the background Photo of iPhone 11 Pro camera with Tim Cook in the background

News

Battle between Apple and Facebook intensifies

Apple and Facebook have been sparring over iOS 14’s privacy changes for months. But last week, when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused Apple of...

3 days ago
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter largely reverses censorship of Indian accounts, offers no explanation, disclosure

After a wide sweep of censorship restricted several Twitter accounts on Monday, which included The Caravan magazine, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and...

3 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ