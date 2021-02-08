wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , ,

Myanmar military blocks internet, social media amid protests against coup

Published

The Myanmar military first shut down access to social media platforms Instagram and Twitter, and later imposed a wider internet blackout as protests against deposing of the Aung San Suu Kyi government swelled.

After initially blocking Facebook, Myanmar on February 5 ordered mobile network and internet service providers to block Twitter and Instagram in the country as well. The next day, February 6, the country’s new military government directed all service providers to temporarily shut down data nationwide, and to permit only SMS and voice calls, referencing fake news, stability of the nation, and public interest as basis for the order. The internet shutdown directive only came hours after access to Twitter and Instagram were blocked as people for protests against the military coup, reported BBC News.

The country has undergone immense political upheaval the past week, as the military removed the democratic, elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, in a military coup. Suu Kyi, along with other political leaders and civil rights activists were detained by the military junta, which had swiftly cut off internet access hours after the coup on February 1.

On February 6, internet blockages monitoring website Netblocks reported that Myanmar had entered a second nationwide internet blackout as of 10 am local time.

The Telenor Group, one of the telecom providers in Myanmar, said it views the internet shutdown “with deep concern”.

“We have emphasised to the authorities that access to telecom services should be maintained at all times, especially during times of conflict, to ensure people’s basic right to freedom of expression and access to information. We deeply regret the impact the shutdown has on the people in Myanmar.” 

“To shut down the internet amid a volatile coup, a humanitarian crisis and a health pandemic is a heinous and reckless decision,” Amnesty International’s Ming Yu Hah said in a statement. It said the internet shutdown will put people on Myanmar at greater risk of human rights violations and urged the military to restore services immediately. 

Data services were restored on February 7, following instructions from the Ministry, the Telenor Group said. Netblocks also reported connectivity being restored to 95% of ordinary levels. However, the social media restriction remains restricted “for many”, it added.

Instagram, Twitter blocked in addition to Facebook

Myanmar’s junta had temporarily blocked Facebook on February 4, ostensibly to ensure “stability” following the coup. In addition to this, all mobile operators, international gateways and internet service providers in Myanmar received a directive on February 5 from the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) to, “block the social media platforms Twitter and Instagram” until further notice, the Telenor Group said in a statement on February 5.

While the directive has legal basis in Myanmar’s telecommunications law, Telenor Myanmar has challenged the necessity and proportionality of the directive in its response to MoTC, and highlighted the directive’s contradiction with international human rights law.

Telenor Group is gravely concerned with this development in Myanmar, and emphasises that freedom of expression through access to communication services should be maintained at all times, especially during times of conflict.

A day after the coup, Myanmar’s Ministry of Information warned people not to spread rumours on social media, and not to “incite rowdiness” or make statements that can cause unrest, per BBC News.

Also read 

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

MEITY instructs Twitter to block over 1,000 accounts related to farmers protest: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has instructed Twitter India to block more than 1,100 accounts related to the ongoing farmer’s protest,...

6 hours ago
wifi symbol overlaid on map of Kashmir wifi symbol overlaid on map of Kashmir

News

4G services being restored in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Govt Official

After nearly one-and-a-half years, 4G Internet services will be resumed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration’s official spokesperson Rohit Kansal...

3 days ago
Myanmar Flag Myanmar Flag

News

Myanmar military temporarily blocks Facebook after deposing Suu Kyi govt

Myanmar’s junta blocked Facebook and other messaging services on February 4, ostensibly to ensure “stability” following a coup in which they overthrew the democratic...

3 days ago

News

Govt blocked more than 16,000 websites between 2018-2020, but figures show inconsistency. Again.

The Indian government issued directions to ban as many as 16,283 “website/webpages/accounts” between 2018 and 2020, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad revealed...

4 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ