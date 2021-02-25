wordpress blog stats
Mobile Number Portability Requests Increased By 20% In December 2020: TRAI

A telecom tower

Mobile number porting requests increased by 20% to 8.2 million requests in December 2020, compared to 6.8 million porting requests reported in November 2020. In December, the maximum number of requests in Zone-I (North and West India) were received from Maharashtra at 0.88 million, followed by UP-East at 0.78 million, and Punjab at 0.71 million. The least number of requests were received from Jammu & Kashmir, which has one of the lowest user bases among all states in the country, at only 10,000 requests. TRAI does not provide an operator-wise breakdown for these mobile number porting requests.

In Zone-II (South and East India), the maximum number of requests were received from Madhya Pradesh with 0.67 million, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 0.48 million requests. The North-East circle saw 10,000 porting requests for the month.

In November 2017, TRAI reduced the per port transaction charge for each successful Mobile Number Portability from Rs 19 to Rs 4. The TRAI had capped the porting charge at Rs 19 in 2009, and operators were free to charge any amount less than this if they chose to.

Download: TRAI Press Release

