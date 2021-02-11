wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, ,

MEITY holds meeting with Twitter execs, doesn’t say it demanded remaining accounts be blocked

Published

Twitter

After Twitter on Wednesday put out a blog post saying it would only take action on some of the accounts ordered blocked in India by MEITY, the ministry appeared to retreat, and did not say that it demanded the rest of the account blocks it ordered to be enforced, per a lengthy readout of the call published by the ministry. “Secretary [Ajay Prakash Sawhney] expressed his deep disappointment to Twitter leadership about the manner in which Twitter has unwillingly, grudgingly and with great delay complied with the substantial parts of the order,” the ministry said.

The partial compliance with the MEITY orders, which called for several activists’ and journalists’ accounts to be blocked in India, represents an uneasy compromise between Twitter and the government. The government, for its part, demonstrated its uneasiness viscerally, comparing protesting farmers hoisting a Sikh flag at the Red Fort to the storming of the United States Capitol.

Monique Meche and Jim Baker, two US-based Twitter officials, were on the call, and were subjected at length to the Indian establishment’s “free speech, but” interpretation of freedom of expression, and other miscellaneous scoldings on Indian law. In the end, though, the matter appears to have concluded with the status quo prevailing, at least for now.

Twitter declined to comment.

A MEITY official anonymously told to the Times of India that the government was thinking about arresting Twitter executives. Such a move is likely to evoke a response from the US; the White House on Monday said that in a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “President [Joe Biden] underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the U.S.-India relationship.”

Govt bodies flock ‘Koo’

As the conflict between Twitter and MEITY raged, the ministry opened an account on Koo, an Indian Twitter copycat. “This move comes as a strategic response as an action against Twitter for not complying with the order for blocking around 257 Tweets and Twitter accounts which were tweeting about farmer genocide,” a Koo press release read, leaving no doubt that the government was sending Twitter a message: comply, or be replaced.

Within days of Koo being set up and having MEITY and other government departments join, French cybersecurity researcher Robert Baptiste discovered that the platform was leaking users’ email addresses, marital status, and gender. Whois data uncovered by Baptiste, who goes by the alias Elliott Alderson (of Mr. Robot fame) on Twitter, also revealed that Koo’s domain name was registered to a Chinese address. What’s more, Koo’s parent company has a Chinese investor, Shunwei Capital, which the company was quick to clarify to Moneycontrol, was having their stake bought out soon.

Also read

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

Twitter’s mDAUs grow 27% YoY to 192 million, company expects ‘modest impact’ from iOS changes

Twitter’s monetisable daily active users, better known as mDAUs, grew 192 million, up 40 million (or 27% YoY) in the quarter ended December 31,...

1 day ago

News

Twitter blocks some accounts flagged by MEITY, exploring legal options to keep others up

*Update (1:25 pm, February 10): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) said that the government will soon share its response to Twitter...

1 day ago

News

YouTube complies with MEITY directive to censor farmer protest related music videos: Reports

YouTube has complied with a government order to censor several videos related to the farmers’ protests in India, CNBC Awaaz’s Aseem Manchanda reported. A...

2 days ago

News

Clubhouse blocked in mainland China: Reports

Clubhouse became a space to have uncensored discussions on politically charged issues, and other sensitive topics for users in mainland China. But, on Monday,...

2 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ