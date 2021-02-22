wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , , ,

Govt reduces reduces compliance burden on Indian companies listed overseas

Published

Indian companies listed only in overseas stock exchanges will no longer be considered as “listed companies” in India. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has released clarifications, essentially allowing such companies to function as unlisted ones, and hence bypass disclosure norms prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Issued as the Companies (Specification of definitions details) Second Amendment Rules, 2021 on Friday, the new rules will come into effect from April 1, 2021. So far, SEBI has considered public companies raising money from any exchange in the world as listed companies. The new rules do away with definition, thereby significantly reducing compliance requirements.

“Listed companies” currently have had to comply with a laundry list of SEBI requirements, including those concerns with shareholding pattern, corporate governance and financial statement disclosures. The rules will likely come as a relief to companies looking to raise money on foreign stock exchanges in the near future. Several Indian startups are currently considering IPOs, including Zomato, Policybazaar and Flipkart, among several other

The development comes after several months of back-and-forth between industry and the government. Until recently, Indian companies weren’t allowed to list on overseas directory without also listing on an Indian stock exchange. For instance, MakeMyTrip incorporated itself in Mauritius to bypass dual listing altogether, and got listed on US’ Nasdaq.

It was only in September 2020 that Companies Act was amended to allow for direct overseas listing. A month later, it was reported that the government would not mandate secondary listing on domestic firms. However, it is not entirely clear whether the government will indeed mandate Indian listing at some point after overseas listing. Per a Mint report from early September, the MCA was considering making domestic listing mandatory three or five years after the overseas public offer.

Also read:

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

SEBI tells promoters to square crypto-currency investment before IPO

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has informally told companies, bankers and securities lawyers currently preparing for their initial public offerings (IPOs)...

3 hours ago

News

NPCI glitch leaves mutual fund investors empty handed

In an “unfortunate” incident, an upgrade to the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) system earlier this month left many mutual fund investors in the...

February 10, 2021

News

SEBI to upgrade IT resources, build new data centre to host private cloud

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is upgrading its Information Technology (IT) resources with a particular focus on data analytics to improve...

February 10, 2021

News

SEBI now allows individuals to participate in regulatory sandbox for capital markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised the framework for its innovation sandbox allowing individuals, in addition to fintech companies  to...

February 4, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ