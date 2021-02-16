IRDAI advises companies to enable Digilocker for storage of policy papers

We missed this earlier.

India’s insurance regulator has advised all insurers to enable their technology systems “to interact with” DigiLocker so that customers can store their policy documents. This will help reduce costs, eliminate customer complaints about non-delivery of policy copy, reduce disputes and fraud, and improve customer contractibility, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India said in a circular on February 9.

Digital Documents in the ‘Issued Document’ section of DigiLocker are legally at par with the Originals as per the Information Technology Act,2000. Download DigiLocker App now! https://t.co/jGqsjqNJF8 — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) February 11, 2021

Insurers should inform retail policyholders about Digilocker and how to use it and should also enable the process by which policyholders can place their policies on the app, IRDAI said. The Digilocker team under MEITY’s National e-Governance Division will provide the necessary technical guidance and logistic support for adoption of Digilocker.

The advisory came after the Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State at MEITY (and of Ministries of Communications and Human Resources Development) requested Anurag Singh Thakur, MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs to issue the advisory. Dhotre had said that Digilocker will provide an alternate channel to access and manage all insurance policies “in a safe and authentic manner”.

In April 2020, soon after the COVID-19 lockdowns came into place, DigiLocker was designated as the sole National Academic Depository (NAD) by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), essentially allowing educational institutions under the ministry to store digital copies of academic awards, mark sheets and certificates on the cloud-based service.

Between March 2020 and February 2021, Digilocker gained over 15 million users, with usage spiking June 2020 onward.

Digilocker is an Aadhaar-based cloud-based service in which users can store electronic versions of important documents such as birth certificates, voter ID cards, education documents, PAN cards, and more. Initially, E-documents are shared through a registered repository, which ensures that the documents are authentic. It was launched by the Department of Electronics & Information Technology (DeitY) in 2015.

DigiLocker currently has 191 issuer organisations, including UIDAI, CBSE, government departments of several states, multiple state education boards, National Health Authority, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in all states, among many others. COVID-19 vaccination certifications issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are also available on Digilocker. Soon, all government departments will be integrated with Digilocker for issuance and verification of documents, Digilocker said on Twitter. Digilocker already issues over 30 kinds of insurance documents for car, health, commercial vehicles, etc. Multiple insurance companies, including Bajaj Allianz, Acko General Insurance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance are already issuers on Digilocker.

It currently has 56.09 million registered users and stores 4.26 billion documents.

