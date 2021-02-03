Alphabet revenue increases 23% YoY, Google Cloud posts over a billion in operating loss

Google’s parent company, Alphabet posted revenues of $56.9 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 23% YoY, driven by Google Search and YouTube owing to recovery in consumer and business activity from earlier in the year.

Revenues for the full year 2020 increased 12.7% to $182.5 billion

Operating income for FY20 increased 28% to $15.6 billion

Alphabet separated out Google Cloud revenue for the first time; the segment posted an operating loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, an increase of 4% YoY. Losses in Cloud. which makes money from fees for Google Cloud Platform services and from G Suite, for FY20 amounted to $5.6 billion, increasing 21% from 2019. But Cloud is growing fast, with revenue increasing 47% YoY in this quarter to $3.8 billion. Revenue for the full year stood at $13 billion, also an increase of 46% over 2019.

While the bulk, about 92-93%, Google’s revenue comes from Services, which includes products and services such as ads, app sales, hardware, paid YouTube services, the company has been trying to diversify revenue through bets on hardware, cloud computing, and other projects such as Verily. Cloud was expected to be a promising segment, particularly with the pandemic.

Google Services earned $52.8 billion revenue in Q4 2020, up 22% YoY and 24% QoQ. Advertising forms the bulk of this segment, it recorded $46.1 billion, which came from:

Search: $31.9 billion

YouTube ads: $6.8 billion

Google members’ properties: $7.4 billion

Other: $6.6 billion

Other Bets and TAC

Other bets: 196 million, up 14% YoY and 10% QoQ

Total Traffic Acquisition Costs: $10.4 billion

Operating income for Services jumps 42% YoY

Operating income for Q4 2020:

Services: $19 billion, up 42% YoY and 32% QoQ

Cloud: Loss of $1.2 billion, up 4% YoY and 3% QoQ

Other Bets: Loss of $1.1 billion, up 3.3% YoY and up 12% QoQ

Revenue split across the world

GAAP revenues by geography

US: $26.7 billion, up 23% YoY and 25% QoQ

EMEA: $17.2 billion, up 22% YoY and 24% QoQ

APAC: $9.9 billion, up 32% YoY and 17% QoQ

Other Americas: $3 billion, up 14% YoY and 27% QoQ

Press Release