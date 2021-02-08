wordpress blog stats
Event Report: Impact of Data Policies on Artificial Intelligence

MediaNama Discussion - Data & AI - January 2021

MediaNama held an online discussion on the impact of data policies on Artificial Intelligence (AI) on January 28, 2021. We have summarised the key issues and concerns raised during the discussion in a report — you may download a copy here

Given the rapid commercial and government deployments of AI technologies, we felt it was imperative to discuss the impact of AI development on rights and privacy. This is crucial particularly in context of upcoming regulations in India on usage of data i.e. the proposed Personal Data Protection Act and a framework for Non Personal Data. 

We spoke to experts in the lending industry about how they collect data and use AI to generate insights about borrowers, and the broader utility of using data and AI for real-world decision making. We discussed the privacy implications of using AI in the context of proposed government regulations, and further explored the relationship between data and the development of AI, the impact of AI on data governance, fairness, accountability, transparency of algorithms, and how anonymisation, inferred data, and consent would interact with usage of data for AI.

The discussion was hosted with support from Facebook, Microsoft, and Flipkart. The Centre for Internet and Society was a community partner for the sessions. We livestreamed the entire discussion, catch it here: 

