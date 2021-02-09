wordpress blog stats
Event Announcement: How E-commerce Deliveries Evolved in 2020; Feb 17 #Ad

Published

Online Discussion: How E-commerce Deliveries Evolved in 2020; February 17, 2021

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend a discussion on how e-commerce deliveries evolved after being impacted by COVID-19 last year. This is an online event, and a link will be shared with confirmed participants.

  • Date: February 17 (Wednesday), 2021
  • Time: 2:00 pm IST onward

Our speakers for this session will be:

  • Amitesh Jha (SVP, Ekart, Marketplace & Customer Experience Ops) from Flipkart
  • Mohit Sardana (COO, Food Delivery) from Zomato

Our objective is to understand the evolution of supply chains, nationally and locally, during COVID-19, which was also a rapidly changing policy environment. We will focus on:

  • How consumer behaviour changed, in terms of expectations from deliveries.
  • Challenges faced with manpower, and how did social distancing norms impact businesses.
  • Challenges faced when working with various governments: what were their concerns, and how the company addressed them
  • What were employee/gig economy worker concerns and how were they addressed?
  • How were processes evolved for different types of zones (Green, Yellow, Red) during lockdowns? How were routes reimagined?
  • How did technology help in addressing challenges?
  • How did the company build consumer trust during COVID-19?
  • How did the company build employee/gig-economy-worker trust during COVID-19?

This is an invite-only session, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Flipkart.

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before February 15, 2021.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com. In case you’re interested in sponsoring our events, please contact harneet@medianama.com.

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

