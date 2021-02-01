wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:,

Introducing Our Updated Digital Payments In India Report – 2020 #Ad

Published

MediaNama's Digital Payments in India report - 2020

During the course of 2020, digital payment transactions sky-rocketed with flagship platforms of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) hitting record highs every month. In our report, we have highlighted the major trends across the payments platforms and the companies that provide payments services.

Buy a copy of the report here.

The report charts out how digital payments has grown in India across close to 50 charts including on:

  • Unified Payments Interface
  • Debit and Credit cards
  • Prepaid Payments Instruments and M-Wallets
  • Payments Banks
  • Mobile Banking
  • Other Reserve Bank of India or NPCI-operated platforms

According to PwC, digital payments in India will grow to Rs 238 lakh crore by 2025 from Rs 92 lakh crore in 2019-20, while the total volume of transactions is expected to grow to 167 billion from 42 billion during the same period. In fact, according to an NPCI survey at least 40% of households have started using digital payments platforms post the COVID-19 lockdown last year and at least 80% of them use a payments app, be it Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm.

While the adoption of mobile based payments have increased significantly in the last year, debit and credit card payments have not grown all that much. Perhaps, this is because low-value debit card transactions are being replaced by UPI transactions and credit card transactions are being replaced by fintech credit products, particularly Buy Now Pay Later schemes. At the same time, transaction failure rates on UPI, particularly among government-owned banks, increased throughout the course of the year revealing that all banks may not have the capacity to support the high volume UPI environment.

On the other hand, Payments Banks continued to grow their customer base and deposits during the year and expanded their product offerings through partnerships with banks, non-bank lenders and insurers.

While most of the data in the report is for the full calendar year of 2020, data for payments banks, mobile banking transactions, credit and debit cards is only available until October 2020 at the time of the report’s publication. The data has been sourced from the Reserve Bank of India and National Payments Corporation of India.

Please do share your feedback on how we can make the report more useful for you.

Note: This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s Digital Payments in India report. If you’d like to sponsor this report (or our Digital Trends in India report), or sponsor our events, please contact harneet@medianama.comMediaNama’s Native Advertising policy is here, and past native ads are here.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Photo of Forbidden City in China Photo of Forbidden City in China

News

Chinese authorities turn the heat on fintech tycoon Jack Ma

The first few days of this year were rife with speculation that Alibaba founder Jack Ma had disappeared. But the fintech tycoon remains elusive,...

January 6, 2021
non-personal data, internet of things, cloud non-personal data, internet of things, cloud

News

U GRO Capital files patent for MSME credit underwriting model

In a first for India’s fintech industry, U GRO Capital has filed a patent application with the Indian Patent Office for its score-card based...

January 6, 2021

News

NPCI diversifies shareholding with 131 new partners

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) plans to diversify its shareholding by on-boarding 131 new partners and raise ₹81.64 crore in equity share...

November 9, 2020

News

UPI transaction volumes and amounts in October doubled over last year

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment volumes increased by 15.1% to 2.07 billion in October 2020 over the previous month, per data published by the...

November 5, 2020

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ