Short video app Chingari forays into video commerce

Short video app Chingari is foraying into video-commerce. Every video that will be uploaded to the app will be “parsed frame by frame” and an artificial intelligence-based tool will detect objects in these frames and suggest a live catalogue of similar products on Amazon, the app’s CEO and co-founder Sumit Ghosh said. “Each video becomes shopping enabled in real-time by the time it hits your feed,” he added.

Users can use this feature by clicking a “Shop” tab on the upper right corner of each video. However, we couldn’t spot the tab, and it appears that the feature hasn’t been rolled out yet. We’ve reached out to Ghosh for more details.

Introducing video-commerce on Chingari short videos. Every video that gets uploaded to chingari is parsed frame by frame and all detected objects are then matched with a live catalog of amazon to and each video becomes shopping enabled in real-time by the time it hits your feed. pic.twitter.com/0AXqMcE9IG — Sumit Ghosh (@sumitgh85) February 16, 2021

“This will make millions of videos on Chingari Shoppable and will generate affiliate revenues for the creators, a part of the revenues will be shared with the creators, making Chingari creator economy a full circle economy where creators get paid if their content makes money,” Ghosh said.

For now, the feature only seems to suggest products from Amazon’s catalogue, however, while replying to a person’s query on Twitter, Ghosh said that integration with other e-commerce platforms including Flipkart will happen gradually. In response to another question on Twitter, Ghosh said that the app will show both the exact product, or a matching product from a given frame, depending on its availability on Amazon. In case the exact same product is not found, the app will show “similar items”.

Ghosh said that when Chingari gained popularity last year, the app was just called a TikTok “clone” and that “no one thought we could build anything innovative”. He claimed that his was the first shirt video app to introduce this feature globally. As has become customary with any app developed in India, Ghosh touted the feature’s made in India credentials. “This is all AI/ML, Computer Vision and some very complex algorithms all built by a team here in Bangalore/Mumbai. i.e Made in India,” he said.

Chingari was one of the many short video apps that flooded the scene in the aftermath of TikTok’s ban in India in June 2020. At the time of publishing, the app claimed to have 50 million downloads. Another short video app Trell, which is focused on lifestyle content, had launched a social commerce feature on its app in January. Users of the app can purchase personal care products and cosmetics based on reviews given by influencers on the app.

