Canadian pension fund gets CCI nod to acquire stake in PharmEasy’s parent

Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), is set to acquire a 2% stake in PharmEasy’s parent company API Holdings, after receiving nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Details of the deal, including the financials, are yet to be revealed, but CCI said the acquisition also comes with “certain additional rights”.

CDPQ acts as an institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and para-public pension and insurance plans. It manages and serves more than 40 depositors which comprise public and private pension and insurance funds in Quebec, Canada.

In September 2020, the CCI had approved the merger of MedLife with PharmEasy. As part of the deal, API Holdings—PharEasy’s parent—will acquire a 100% stake in MedLife; in return, MedLife will acquire a 19.9% in the combined entity.