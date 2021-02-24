wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , , ,

Canadian pension fund gets CCI nod to acquire stake in PharmEasy’s parent

Published

Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), is set to acquire a 2% stake in PharmEasy’s parent company API Holdings, after receiving nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Details of the deal, including the financials, are yet to be revealed, but CCI said the acquisition also comes with “certain additional rights”.

CDPQ acts as an institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and para-public pension and insurance plans. It manages and serves more than 40 depositors which comprise public and private pension and insurance funds in Quebec, Canada.

In September 2020, the CCI had approved the merger of MedLife with PharmEasy. As part of the deal, API Holdings—PharEasy’s parent—will acquire a 100% stake in MedLife; in return, MedLife will acquire a 19.9% in the combined entity.

Before that, Reliance Retail had acquired a 60% stake in the Vitalic Health, parent company of Chennai-based NetMeds. The deal granted Reliance Retail 100% ownership of Vitalic’s subsidiaries NetMeds Marketplace, Tresara Health, and Dadha Pharma Distribution. Amazon had also launched their online pharmacy in Bangalore, and began taking orders for prescription-based and over-the-counter medicines, “basic health devices”, and Ayurveda medication.

Also read: 

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

Insurance Policy Health Life Insurance Policy Health Life

News

PolicyBazaar to shortlist merchant banks for IPO next month: Report

We missed this earlier.  Insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar is set to go public via a Rs 4,000 crore initial public offering, Mint reported last week....

2 days ago
Gmail Gmail

News

CCI dismisses complaint alleging Gmail-Meet integration is anti-competitive

The Competition Commission of India has dismissed a case which alleged that Google’s integration of its videoconferencing service Meet with the Gmail App amounted...

February 2, 2021

News

Summary: Competition Commission of India’s market study on the telecom industry

The Competition Commission of India put out a 34 page report this month on the state of the telecom industry from a competition perspective....

February 1, 2021

News

CCI flags CDNs as worth keeping eye on for enforcement of Net Neutrality principles

The Competition Commission of India on Friday said that Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) such as Akamai and Amazon Web Services should be monitored for...

January 25, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ