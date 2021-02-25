Announcement: MediaNama Members call tomorrow on the Information Technology Rules, 2021

We’re hosting our very first call for members of MediaNama’s membership program tomorrow (Friday, February 26th, 2021) at 3pm IST, to discuss the Information Technology Rules (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code), 2021. Our coverage of the Rules is here, based on the initial leaked document. We will update this tomorrow (although the changes are minor)

When we launched the membership program, we had mentioned that we will host Exclusive members-only calls on critical developments. This, we feel, is one such development, given the implications for privacy, free speech, ease of doing business, creative express, and online news, all at the same time.

The IT Rules, 2021 focus on, and impact, three separate sectors:

1. All online Intermediaries and platforms, with a special emphasis on social media companies

2. Online streaming services

3. Digital news companies

We’re doing this for the first time, so the tentative plan is that we’ll first introduce the guidelines to you, and then open it up for comments, questions, conversations. We’d also love to get feedback from you on what we can do, in terms of reportage, on these issues, as well as how we can make our work (and the calls) more useful for you.

