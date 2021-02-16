wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:,

Amazon to manufacture Fire TV stick in India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Published

Amazon will be manufacturing its Fire TV streaming device in India, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Twitter. “Delighted to share that soon Amazon will commence manufacturing of electronics products like FireTV stick in India,” Prasad said. The announcement followed a videoconference meeting between Amazon India Managing Director Amit Agarwal and Prasad. Amazon has had its hardware, like Echo devices, Kindle e-book readers, and Fire TV streaming sticks, made in China. Fire TV devices are among the easiest to manufacture in India, as they are essentially just low-powered computers with an in-build HDMI cable to hook up to a TV.

This somewhat diplomatic outreach by Amazon comes a few days after the company was locked in a high-octane conflict that it wriggled out of with some support (and censorship) from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. Amazon censored the TV show Tandav after the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting suggested it do so, with the latter claiming to receive several complaints about the show after an outrage cycle took issue with a play-within-a-play scene where the deity Ram muses about his social media presence. The meeting between Prasad and Agarwal is the highest profile engagement between Amazon and the government since the dispute.

Also read

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Twitter blocked government order Twitter blocked government order

News

Interview: Gautam Bhatia on reforming Section 69A and whether Twitter has discretion on blocking orders

Twitter has an obligation to follow Indian law, but it also has to make its own assessment on whether an account or tweet is...

4 days ago
social media social media

News

Code of ethics, dilution of safe harbour prescribed in draft code to regulate social media: Report

The Indian government has readied draft rules to regulate social media, streaming and OTT platforms, and news websites. The rules will include a code...

4 days ago

News

Here are 62 accounts and tweets Twitter withheld in response to MEITY’s orders

In two lists of over 600 accounts and tweets either withheld or suspended by Twitter in response to orders by the Ministry of Electronics...

5 days ago
Twitter Twitter

News

MEITY holds meeting with Twitter execs, doesn’t say it demanded remaining accounts be blocked

After Twitter on Wednesday put out a blog post saying it would only take action on some of the accounts ordered blocked in India...

5 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ