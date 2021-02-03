Airtel posts positive net profit of Rs 854 crore in Q3FY21, adds 42 million 4G customers

Key takeaways

Airtel posted a positive net profit for the first time in several quarters, of Rs 854 crore.

This comes on the back of good customer additions throughout the year, with customer base standing at 336 million in India.

ARPU is up at Rs 166, and expected to grow further as the company seeks to get them to at least Rs 200 in the medium term.

Airtel posted a positive net profit of Rs 854 crore in Q3FY21, a first for the company in over a year. In the same quarter last year, the company’s net loss stood at Rs 1,035 crore. The “India business witnessed highest ever quarterly revenues of Rs 19,007 crore – up 25.1% YoY,” Airtel said in a press release.

Net additions strong: The company’s rebound comes amid a higher surge in new customers. “4G data customers increased by 33.8% YoY to 165.6 Mn compared to the previous year. Over the last 4 quarters, the company has added ~42 Mn 4G customers to its network,” the company said. The company’s customer base now stands at ~336 million in India.

Financial snapshot — Q3FY21

Revenue: Rs 26,518 crore (up 24.2% YoY)

Rs 26,518 crore (up 24.2% YoY) Net Profit: Rs 854 crore (as against Rs 1,035 crore in the same quarter in the previous FY)

Rs 854 crore (as against Rs 1,035 crore in the same quarter in the previous FY) EBITDA: Rs 12,178 crore (up 38.2 crores)

Rs 12,178 crore (up 38.2 crores) EBITDA Margin: 45.9% (up 464 basis points from last year)

Quarterly Report | Press Release