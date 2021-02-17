A significant change at MediaNama

Dear Reader,

Starting today, we’re rolling out the most significant change in MediaNama’s history of 12 and something years: access to most (not all) of our work, including some of our current stories and most of our archives, will require you to subscribe to MediaNama.

This has not been an easy decision to make for us: our goal has always been to help bring about a deeper understanding of the forces shaping the Internet, especially in India, with the mission to foster an Internet that is open, fair, competitive and global. To enable this, it was always our intention that our reporting and analysis be made available to as many people as possible.

Our work has provided insight and perspective that has helped shape technology policy, encouraged public participation in policy-making, provided both policy and business decision makers with food for thought, been a source for papers, research reports and books, as well as helped journalists at other publications understand what’s important.

Our work is driven by the pursuit of meaning, and our body-of-work approach, of staying with an issue, and not letting an issue fade after a single story, is testament to that. Our events, both physical and virtual, have been focused on enabling meaningful and audience-focused conversations.

Over the past couple of years, activity in both technology policy and business in India have ramped up. I’ll be honest: just keeping pace with all that has been going on, has been a struggle for our small team. We need to grow, in order to be able to build the capacity to serve you better, as well as better understand your needs.

For that, we need your support and subscription to enable us.

If we’ve been of use to you – helped you understand an issue, raise a voice for something you believe in, been a source for an article, report, story, book or presentation you’ve prepared, or led to a phone call that’s made things better for you – in many cases, get a job – do subscribe to MediaNama.

Thanks for your support,

Nikhil