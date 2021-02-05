wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:,

4G services being restored in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Govt Official

Published

wifi symbol overlaid on map of Kashmir
Credit: Aditi Agrawal

After nearly one-and-a-half years, 4G Internet services will be resumed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration’s official spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced on Twitter. 4G Internet in most of the Union territory has been cut since August 4, 2019, a day before the Central government abrogated Article 370, which had granted it special status, and subsequently created the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

It was only at the end of January 2020, that fixed line services were allowed to resume operation, while mobile data was restored to 2G speeds. Access was limited to a whitelist of 301 websites, and access to social media websites was enabled only in March 2020. Since then, two districts — Udhampur and Ganderbal — have seen restoration of 4G Internet on a trial basis.

The Internet shutdown has had a massive impact on the region’s economy and populace. It had crippled the medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic, put students at a disadvantage in a time of remote learning and left businesses in shambles. Notwithstanding, the Home ministry has claimed that the Internet shutdown has, in fact, had no adverse impact on the population.

Feet on the ground

Read our on-ground reports on the impact of the Internet shutdowns in Kashmir

Also read:

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Myanmar Flag Myanmar Flag

News

Mobile internet, certain phone services shut in Myanmar amidst coup: Report

Mobile internet and some phone services were disrupted in Myanmar’s major cities, including Yangon, following the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other...

4 days ago

News

Internet shutdown in Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur amid farmers’ protest

The Union Home Ministry has ordered telecom operators to shutdown internet services in Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and “adjoining areas”, for “maintaining public safety and...

6 days ago

News

Farmer protests: Haryana shuts down internet and SMS services in more districts

The Haryana government on Friday shutdown internet and SMS services in fourteen more districts, claiming that it was doing so to curb misinformation related...

1 week ago

News

Farmer protests: Internet, SMS services shutdown in parts of Haryana to curb misinformation

The Haryana government on Tuesday shut down internet and SMS services in multiple areas in the state after clashes erupted between farmers and law...

January 27, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ