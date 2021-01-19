Twitter starts syndicating Moments feed in India to news aggregator Dailyhunt

Twitter has tied up with Dailyhunt to distribute its curated Twitter Moments feed to the news aggregator app’s users. Dailyhunt announced the collaboration in a press release first reported by TechCrunch. “Dailyhunt serves over 285 million monthly active users (MAUs) every month. The time spent per daily active user is 30 minutes per user per day,” the company claims. The partnership is significant, because Twitter runs at a significantly smaller scale in India.

While India is Twitter’s third largest market, India continues to account for only about 17 million Twitter accounts, per one estimate published on Statista. With more funnels to the site from larger sources, such as Dailyhunt, the company’s efforts around news curation could add far more users to the social media company’s userbase in the country.

Twitter Moments are curated, unlike Twitter Trends, which largely appear as users start tweeting about certain subjects. While moments can be created by users, Twitter handpicks some topics and crafts moments around them that they feature on their service. Those handpicked Moments are what will be featured on Dailyhunt, with links leading directly to Twitter.

