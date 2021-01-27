Twitter acquires newsletter subscription service Revue

Twitter has acquihired the newsletter subscription service Revue, which will now be integrated into the Twitter platform to provide paid subscriptions, the company announced on Tuesday. “Revue will accelerate our work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetize their audience – whether it’s through the one they built at a publication, their website, on Twitter, or elsewhere,” the company said.

Revue as it exists will continue, though, even as Twitter builds a way to integrate it right into its own platform. “Starting today, we’re making Revue’s Pro features free for all accounts and lowering the paid newsletter fee to 5%, a competitive rate that lets writers keep more of the revenue generated from subscriptions,” the company said. The commission was previously 6%, leading to a modest increase in revenue for writers already on the platform.

“You can expect audience-based monetization to be an area that we’ll continue to develop new ways to support,” the company said, noting that paid newsletters would soon be important to Twitter. The company has still not decided the exact specifics of how this will work, saying, “We’re imagining a lot of ways to do this, from allowing people to sign up for newsletters from their favorite follows on Twitter, to new settings for writers to host conversations with their subscribers. It will all work seamlessly within Twitter.”

Revue competes with newsletter services like Substack and Scrollstack, both of which charge 10% on reader revenue.

Also read