wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , , , ,

US President Donald Trump bans 8 Chinese apps, including Alipay and Tencent-run apps

Published

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning US transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Ant Group’s Alipay. While the order cites US national security, it also points to the Indian government’s ban of over 200 Chinese apps, citing the Indian IT Ministry’s statement that the now-banned apps were “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India”. 

The executive order, which directs the US Commerce Department to draft rules outlining the specific payments and transactions to be prohibited, will also impact Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay, QQ Wallet and Tencent QQ, as well as CamScanner, SHAREit, VMate and WPS Office. VMate allows movie and video downloads and is owned by Alibaba-operated UCWeb. WPS Office is an office suite app developed by Beijing Kingsoft. Incidentally, India has already banned some of these apps: AliPay, WeChat Work and WeChat, TikTok itself, QQ Music and several other ‘QQ’ apps (developed by Tencent), among others.

The use of applications and other software developed and controlled by the Chinese government threaten the national security, foreign policy, and the economy of the US, the order says. The directive is a follow-up to Trump executive orders in August banning some US transactions with TikTok and WeChat, both of which face legal challenges on free speech grounds. The ban will come into effect in 45 days, when President-elect Joe Biden would have taken office from Trump. 

“By accessing personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, Chinese connected software applications can access and capture vast swaths of information from users, including sensitive personally identifiable information and private information,” the White House order says.

It adds that such information could be used to track locations of federal US employees and contractors. The order says that the United States must take “aggressive action” Chinese software to protect national security. 

After 45 days of the order being issued, the Commerce Secretary will also provide a report to the US National Security Advisor, currently Trump-appointed Robert C. O’Brien, with recommendations to prevent the sale or transfer of United States user data to “foreign adversaries”. 

Read more:

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Photo of Forbidden City in China Photo of Forbidden City in China

News

Chinese authorities turn the heat on fintech tycoon Jack Ma

The first few days of this year were rife with speculation that Alibaba founder Jack Ma had disappeared. But the fintech tycoon remains elusive,...

50 mins ago
Image representing facial recogntition Image representing facial recogntition

News

Huawei worked on a facial recognition tool to surveil Uighurs: Report

Huawei worked on a facial recognition system to snoop on people from China’s Uighur community, which also had an “Uighur alarm” — to detect...

December 9, 2020

News

US Judge says Trump administration can’t ban TikTok

A federal judge in the US has blocked the ban on short video app TikTok, imposed by the Trump administration. In his opinion, US...

December 8, 2020
A telecom tower A telecom tower

News

Japanese companies to help India with 5G wireless tech, submarine fiber optic: Report

Japanese companies will support the introduction of 5G wireless networks, submarine fiber-optic cables and other technologies in India, the country’s officials told Nikkei Asia....

December 1, 2020

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ