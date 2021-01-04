wordpress blog stats
Tips Music signs global licensing deal with Facebook

Published

Tips Music has signed a global licensing deal with Facebook, the label announced in a press release on December 28. Essentially, this will allow Facebook and Instagram users to add Tips’ music catalogue to their posts and stories, the company said.

This comes shortly after Tips signed a deal with ShareChat for its short video platform Moj. Tips has had a relatively nice year packed with such deals, and also recently scored a distribution deal from Warner Music Group, under which international OTT platforms like Spotify and Apple Music would receive Tips’s Hindi content through WMG’s existing deals with them.

On the music front, Facebook has signed deals with the Indian Performing Rights Society, T-Series, Zee Music and Yash Raj Films. With pre-existing deals with global music labels, only smaller and India-focused players were left. Now those licensing gaps seem to be largely filled. Instagram Reels, Facebook’s TikTok competitor, has been advertised and marketed heavily in India, a large market for short video platforms. Licensing music from music labels is necessary for the industry’s players to be able to let users creating content use copyrighted songs.

