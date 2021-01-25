wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, ,

Tata Sky, Croma websites potentially exposed millions of customers’ contact information: researchers

Published

Websites for the Tata conglomerate’s retail chain Croma and DTH television service Tata Sky had a vulnerability that exposed millions of customers’ contact information and addresses, the Economic Times first reported. Rahil Bhansali on Medium broke word of the exposure, sharing a credit with Ankit Pandey for finding the vulnerabilities (post on Croma, post on Tata Sky). Both the companies have reportedly patched the issues.

A vulnerability on Tata Sky’s website allowed Bhansali — or any coder with sufficient knowledge of Application Programming Interfaces, or APIs — to get name, phone number, address, service requests, and payment history, among other data points, for several of the DTH provider’s customers. “I went to the website and added my phone number to do a quick recharge. To my surprise, it showed me my name, subscriber id, balance and subscription end date without even any form of login,” Bhansali wrote.

Since Indian phone numbers are only ten digits long and are provisioned sequentially, Bhansali was able to test an extraction of several other users’ numbers. He wrote to Tata Sky CEO Harit Nagpal, after which the vulnerability was reportedly patched. At least 22 million customers’ records were impacted, Bhansali estimated, but he said the real number may be much higher as the datasets include past customers.

The retailer Croma, which mostly sells electronics through its physical stores, also leaked customers’ names and addresses upon being hit with phone numbers. The company sometimes creates accounts on its website for in-store customers as well, so this problem could impact anyone who provided their number and address while checking out on Croma. Bhansali said the company had “temporarily” fixed the issue.

We have reached out to Tata Sky and Croma for comment.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

WhatsApp, Threema WhatsApp, Threema

News

WhatsApp discloses 6 vulnerabilities on new webpage for security advisories

WhatsApp listed six previously undisclosed vulnerabilities that the company has already patched on its new webpage where it will list all its security advisories....

September 4, 2020

News

Flaw in Airtel app’s API exposed email, address, IMEI of users

Using just subscribers’ mobile numbers, a flaw in Airtel’s mobile app could have been exploited to access subscribers’ sensitive information, including their email, address...

December 9, 2019

News

‘Less than 3,000 Indians affected by the OnePlus data breach,’ says CERT-In

On November 26, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said (archived here) that it had learnt that fewer than 3,000 Indians were affected...

November 27, 2019
WhatsApp vulnerability WhatsApp vulnerability

News

A new day, a new WhatsApp vulnerability, this time via an MP4 file

It appears that there is no end in sight to WhatsApp’s security troubles. A fortnight after it sued the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group...

November 20, 2019

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ