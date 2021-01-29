Shemaroo operating revenue midway through COVID recovery, up 48.5% QoQ

Key takeaways
- Shemaroo continues to suffer the pandemic’s economic impact, with quarterly revenues not recovering to comparable pre-COVID periods.
- Digital now accounts for almost half the company’s revenues. While traditional investments will pay off en masse soon and perhaps regain their vast-majority status, this is still a significant development for the company as it transitions from B2B to B2C.
- Even digital revenues have suffered, though, in spite of people staying home and OTT consumption registering an increase during the pandemic.
*
Entertainment company Shemaroo’s earnings have been depressed throughout the year on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 9 month period so far of FY21 yielding revenues 40% lower than the preceding year. Among the few bright spots were the contribution of the digital business. “The company’s digital business contribution has grown from less than 10% in FY14 to 39% in FY20,” the company said in a presentation to investors.
- EBITDA and revenue lag: EBITDA margin has sunk to a low of 0.62% in the aggregated nine months of the financial year thus far. In Q3, though, the margin stood at 8.03%, indicating a certain level of recovery. However, the digital share of the business is close to overtaking everything else in terms of revenue.
- In absolute terms, Digital didn’t do much better: While digital revenue may account for a larger slice of the pie, it has been hit by the overall reduction in revenue. Digital revenue reduced substantially compared to the quarter and three-quarter period in the previous financial year:
- No subscriber count for ShemarooMe: The company has not yet revealed how many subscribers its ShemarooMe streaming service has, but did say that it’s YouTube channels have had growth in monthly views.
Financial snapshot — Q3FY21
- Revenue: ₹88 crore (up 48.5% QoQ, down 9.3% YoY)
- Net Loss: ₹1.4 crore (down 84% QoQ, Net Profit of ₹8.5 crore in Q3FY20)
- EBITDA Margin: 8.03% (compared to negative 1.22% in the previous quarter, and 20.07% in Q3FY20)
- Digital Media Revenue: ₹39.9 crore (down 17.2% YoY)