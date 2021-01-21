wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, ,

Once Again WhatsApp chats are indexed on Google search says security researcher

Published

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Mobile numbers and WhatsApp chats of people using WhatsApp web were indexed on Google search results yet again, a security researcher claimed. This came just days after the same security researcher, Rajshekhar Rajaharia, had found that links to private WhatsApp group chats were indexed on Google search results.

However, this time, Rajaharia claims, WhatsApp was actually using settings that should have technically prevented these chats from being indexed on Google. “This time, @WhatsApp is actually using a “Robots.txt” file and a “disallow all” setting, so they are instructing @Google not to index anything. Google is still Indexing,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the previous instance, when WhatsApp group links were available on Google search results, WhatsApp had essentially passed the buck to Google, claiming that it follows all protocols to prevent chats or groups being indexed. At the time, the company said:

“Since March 2020, WhatsApp has included the “noindex” tag on all deep link pages which, according to Google, will exclude them from indexing. We have given our feedback to Google to not index these chats. As a reminder, whenever someone joins a group, everyone in that group receives a notice and the admin can revoke or change the group invite link at any time. Like all content that is shared in searchable, public channels, invite links that are posted publicly on the internet can be found by other WhatsApp users. Links that users wish to share privately with people they know and trust should not be posted on a publicly accessible website.” — WhatsApp spokesperson

We have reached out to WhatsApp for more details about why chats were indexed for the third time, and will update the story when they respond.

Rajaharia also claimed that mobile numbers could potentially be getting indexed as marketers might be using the WhatsApp API to send bulk messages. “Similarly some marketers might using web version to send bulk messages via  @WhatsApp API. And Hyperlinks are being generated. Now there is a chance that  @Google is indexing them and Whatsapp is not monitoring,” he added.

The messaging app is currently embroiled in a debate surrounding changes to its privacy policy and terms & conditions, which open the door to integrate Facebook’s other services more deeply with the messaging app, a prospect that worries some. A few users have moved to other non-profit or smaller alternatives, like Signal and Telegram.

Also read: 

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

‘Digital sovereignty involves autonomy of Indians’ says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Digital sovereignty also involves the autonomy of Indians as far as ownership of that data is concerned, Ravi Shankar Prasad Union Minister for Electronics...

27 mins ago

News

Facebook expands policy on violent political content, cleanses feeds

Facebook has been cleansing its platform of violent content posted and promoted by political groups that purportedly threaten violence. Since November last year, the...

1 day ago

News

‘Delete WhatsApp if it compromises data’: Key takeaways from hearing on WhatsApp’s privacy policy in Delhi HC

We missed this earlier: The Delhi High-Court on Monday told petitioners who challenged WhatsApps’ new privacy policy that users can choose to delete the...

1 day ago

News

IT Ministry calls on WhatsApp CEO to withdraw changes to terms: Reports

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote a letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart calling on the Facebook-owned messenger app to withdraw proposed...

2 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ