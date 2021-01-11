Pradipt Kapoor appointed as Airtel’s new Chief Information Officer

Bharti Airtel on Sunday announced the appointment of Pradipt Kapoor as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

“In his new role, Pradipt will drive Airtel’s overall Engineering strategy and be a key player in helping realize the company’s digital vision. He will be member of the Airtel Management Board and report to Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel.

Kapoor most recently worked at the shipping conglomerate Maersk where he was Global Head of Products and Solutions Engineering. Prior to this, he spent over a decade at SITA, a British multinational IT company serving the air travel industry, running Products Engineering.

Kapoor takes over from Harmeen Mehta, who has served at the company for more than seven years. “Harmeen has contributed immensely to Airtel’s digital transformation and helped build solid Engineering capabilities within the organization,” Vittal said in a statement.

