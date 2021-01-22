Announcing Speakers: Data and Artificial Intelligence; Jan 28 #Ad

We are happy to announce speakers for our online discussion on the impact of Data Policies on Artificial Intelligence, being held next week on January 28 (Thursday). We are going to focus on how access to data and applications of algorithmic and machine learning models on it is taking shape, in context of upcoming ecosystem changes and regulations. We want to understand how the utility of data and AI taking place, and what privacy protections encircle the use cases.

Proposed Schedule

2:00 – 2:15 PM: Check-in

2:15 – 2:45 PM: Opening remarks Rahul Panicker, Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence

2:45 – 4:00 PM: Session 1, Data & Utility Balakrishnan Narayanan, EarlySalary Divij Joshi, Mozilla Tech Policy Fellow Meghna Suryakumar, Crediwatch Tarunima Prabhakar, Tattle

4:00 – 5:30 PM: Session 2, Data & Privacy Abhishek Agarwal, CreditVidya Arindrajit Basu, Centre for Internet & Society Frederike Kaltheuner, Mozilla Tech Policy Fellow Vidushi Marda, ARTICLE 19

5:30 – 6:00 PM: Closing remarks

