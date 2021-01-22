wordpress blog stats
Announcing Speakers: Data and Artificial Intelligence; Jan 28 #Ad

Published

Impact of Data Policies on Artificial Intelligence; January 28, 2021

We are happy to announce speakers for our online discussion on the impact of Data Policies on Artificial Intelligence, being held next week on January 28 (Thursday). We are going to focus on how access to data and applications of algorithmic and machine learning models on it is taking shape, in context of upcoming ecosystem changes and regulations. We want to understand how the utility of data and AI taking place, and what privacy protections encircle the use cases.

Registrations are open for this session, you can apply to attend here.

Proposed Schedule

  • 2:00 – 2:15 PM: Check-in
  • 2:15 – 2:45 PM: Opening remarks
    • Rahul Panicker, Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence
  • 2:45 – 4:00 PM: Session 1, Data & Utility
    • Balakrishnan Narayanan, EarlySalary
    • Divij Joshi, Mozilla Tech Policy Fellow
    • Meghna Suryakumar, Crediwatch
    • Tarunima Prabhakar, Tattle
  • 4:00 – 5:30 PM: Session 2, Data & Privacy
    • Abhishek Agarwal, CreditVidya
    • Arindrajit Basu, Centre for Internet & Society
    • Frederike Kaltheuner, Mozilla Tech Policy Fellow
    • Vidushi Marda, ARTICLE 19
  • 5:30 – 6:00 PM: Closing remarks

We will be publishing a reading list very soon, so watch this space. You can catch a live-stream on YouTube and Facebook. Alternatively, we will be streaming and tweeting highlights on Twitter.

MediaNama is hosting this session with support from Facebook, Microsoft, and Flipkart.

To get a sense of the depth of the discussions at MediaNama events, do check the stories we’ve done and video highlights of our past discussions.

