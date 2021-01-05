wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , ,

Karan Bajwa to lead Google Cloud’s Asia Pacific ops

Published

Google Cloud has elevated Karan Bajwa — who currently heads its business in India — to lead operations in the Asia Pacific region, the company said in a press release. Bajwa replaces Rick Harshman, who has left the organisation. 

As part of the role, Bajwa will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace. 

Bajwa is currently based in Gurgaon, India, but will relocate to Singapore in 2021. Meanwhile, he will continues to lead Google Cloud in India until a successor is appointed. He will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud. He has previously worked at IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco, among others, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Google Cloud is set to open a data centre in Delhi this year, the company had earlier announced. It will also open these facilities in Doha, Melbourne and Toronto. Google Cloud data centres primarily cater to corporate clients like Infosys and L&T Financial Services; it competes with services like Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon’s AWS, both of which have an established presence in India.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

NSO Group Pegasus NSO Group Pegasus

News

Microsoft, Google throw weight behind Facebook in legal fight against NSO Group

Microsoft, Google, and a host of other companies and organisations have come out in support of  Facebook’s legal case against Israeli firm NSO Group....

December 23, 2020

News

Internet Exchange NIXI now peering with Google, Web Werks, CtrlS

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), once reserved exclusively for internet service providers, is now peering with Google, according to PeeringDB. Google has...

December 17, 2020

News

US FTC orders Amazon, Facebook, 7 other tech companies to tell how they process user data

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has directed nine tech companies, including tech giants Facebook, Google and Amazon, to disclose how they collect,...

December 16, 2020

News

Google to let users see fewer gambling, alcohol ads

Google is adding new controls that will let users choose to see fewer gambling and alcohol ads. The feature will first be launched on...

December 11, 2020

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ