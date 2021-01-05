Karan Bajwa to lead Google Cloud’s Asia Pacific ops

Google Cloud has elevated Karan Bajwa — who currently heads its business in India — to lead operations in the Asia Pacific region, the company said in a press release. Bajwa replaces Rick Harshman, who has left the organisation.

As part of the role, Bajwa will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace.

Bajwa is currently based in Gurgaon, India, but will relocate to Singapore in 2021. Meanwhile, he will continues to lead Google Cloud in India until a successor is appointed. He will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud. He has previously worked at IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco, among others, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Google Cloud is set to open a data centre in Delhi this year, the company had earlier announced. It will also open these facilities in Doha, Melbourne and Toronto. Google Cloud data centres primarily cater to corporate clients like Infosys and L&T Financial Services; it competes with services like Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon’s AWS, both of which have an established presence in India.