Justdial’s traffic rises 15.6% to 132 million, 81% of traffic came from mobile

Published

Justdial traffic fell by 15.6% YoY to 132.6 million unique visitors, but improved 1.5% QoQ for the quarter December 31, 2020. “Organic traffic has recovered steadily from COVID-19 impact and advertising spends are gradually resuming,” the company said. 81% of traffic came from mobile, 13.5% from desktop, and 4.8% from the voice platform. 

  • Mobile: 108.3 million, down 15.2% and up 2.6%
  • Desktop: 17.9 million, down 17.2% and down 5.9% QoQ
  • Voice: 6.4 million, down 15.8% and up 4.4%

Traffic seems to be recovering from the last quarters, as the percentage fall in traffic in Q2FY21 was 19% YoY and 36% in Q1FY21.

Financial highlights

The company’s operational revenues fell 28% YoY to ₹169.5 crore. “With lockdown easing and impact of COVID-19 abating, monetization has been on an improving trajectory,” the company said. Monthly monetisation levels stand at 80% of pre-COVID levels. Majority of traffic is presently coming organically without advertising, the company claimed. To optimize discretionary costs, the company had curtailed its advertising spends, both digital and non-digital, from April 2020.

  • Revenue: ₹169.5 crore, down 28% YoY and up 1.2% QoQ
  • Net Profit: ₹49.9 crore, down 19.5% YoY and up 5.5% QoQ

Operational Metrics

  • Traffic: 132.6 million unique visitors, down 15.6% YoY and up 1.5% QoQ.
  • Total active listings: 30.2 million, up 5.5% and down 0.7% QoQ. 196,107 net listings were added to the database this quarter
  • Total listings: 30.2 million
  • Geocoded listings: 17.2 million, up 7.8% YoY, and up 0.7% QoQ
  • Total Images in listings: 99.6 million, up 27.0% YoY and up 3.1% QoQ
  • Total Ratings & Reviews: 114.7 million, up 8.4% YoY and up 2.5% QoQ
  • Active paid campaigns: 453,800, down 15.2% YoY, and up 1.2% QoQ
  • Collections: Grew 22% QoQ, down 13.6% YoY
  • App downloads: 9,604 downloads per day, down 19.4% YoY and up 4.3% QoQ

