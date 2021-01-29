Justdial’s traffic rises 15.6% to 132 million, 81% of traffic came from mobile

Justdial traffic fell by 15.6% YoY to 132.6 million unique visitors, but improved 1.5% QoQ for the quarter December 31, 2020. “Organic traffic has recovered steadily from COVID-19 impact and advertising spends are gradually resuming,” the company said. 81% of traffic came from mobile, 13.5% from desktop, and 4.8% from the voice platform.

Mobile : 108.3 million, down 15.2% and up 2.6%

: 108.3 million, down 15.2% and up 2.6% Desktop : 17.9 million, down 17.2% and down 5.9% QoQ

: 17.9 million, down 17.2% and down 5.9% QoQ Voice: 6.4 million, down 15.8% and up 4.4%

Traffic seems to be recovering from the last quarters, as the percentage fall in traffic in Q2FY21 was 19% YoY and 36% in Q1FY21.

Financial highlights

The company’s operational revenues fell 28% YoY to ₹169.5 crore. “With lockdown easing and impact of COVID-19 abating, monetization has been on an improving trajectory,” the company said. Monthly monetisation levels stand at 80% of pre-COVID levels. Majority of traffic is presently coming organically without advertising, the company claimed. To optimize discretionary costs, the company had curtailed its advertising spends, both digital and non-digital, from April 2020.

Revenue : ₹169.5 crore, down 28% YoY and up 1.2% QoQ

: ₹169.5 crore, down 28% YoY and up 1.2% QoQ Net Profit: ₹49.9 crore, down 19.5% YoY and up 5.5% QoQ

Operational Metrics

Traffic : 132.6 million unique visitors, down 15.6% YoY and up 1.5% QoQ.

: 132.6 million unique visitors, down 15.6% YoY and up 1.5% QoQ. Total active listings : 30.2 million, up 5.5% and down 0.7% QoQ. 196,107 net listings were added to the database this quarter

: 30.2 million, up 5.5% and down 0.7% QoQ. 196,107 net listings were added to the database this quarter Total listings : 30.2 million

: 30.2 million Geocoded listings : 17.2 million, up 7.8% YoY, and up 0.7% QoQ

: 17.2 million, up 7.8% YoY, and up 0.7% QoQ Total Images in listings : 99.6 million, up 27.0% YoY and up 3.1% QoQ

: 99.6 million, up 27.0% YoY and up 3.1% QoQ Total Ratings & Reviews : 114.7 million, up 8.4% YoY and up 2.5% QoQ

: 114.7 million, up 8.4% YoY and up 2.5% QoQ Active paid campaigns : 453,800, down 15.2% YoY, and up 1.2% QoQ

: 453,800, down 15.2% YoY, and up 1.2% QoQ Collections : Grew 22% QoQ, down 13.6% YoY

: Grew 22% QoQ, down 13.6% YoY App downloads: 9,604 downloads per day, down 19.4% YoY and up 4.3% QoQ

Press Release & Financials | Presentation

