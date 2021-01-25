Jio had 15.8 million terabytes of traffic in Q3 2020–21, experiences churn in aftermath of farmers’ protests

Key takeaways

Jio lost millions of subscribers due to a Reliance boycott that was part of the farmer protests; the company ended up adding a net of 5.1 million users in the quarter ended December 2020.

Data traffic surged overall, standing at 15.8 million terabytes, and per capita data consumption is now up to 12.9GB.

The company’s total customer base now stands at 410.8 million, with a commanding lead in most markets outside south India and Jammu & Kashmir/Ladakh.

Jio continued to grow sizably, adding 25.1 million new subscribers in Q3 FY2020–21, the company said. However, the company for the first time admitted the extent of people leaving its service in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the aftermath of the farmers’ protests — its net customer additions only stood at 5.1 million. The company said it saw “higher churn during the quarter at 1.63% due to continued impact of COVID and recent malicious and motivated campaigns against Reliance Group in select geographies.” (emphasis added) That’s over one and a half percent of subscribers either dropping their Jio service or porting out to another operator in the quarter. Jio had earlier blamed its competitors without offering evidence for it.

Data traffic continued to grow, with over 15.8 million terabytes of data this quarter, up 28.4% year-over-year.

Operating revenue grew at 32.4% YoY, with slightly better growth in EBITDA.

Financial snapshot — Q3FY21

Operating Revenue (Jio Infocomm): ₹18,492 crore (up 32.4% YoY)

₹18,492 crore (up 32.4% YoY) Net Profit (Jio Infocomm): ₹3,486 crore (up 15.5% YoY)

₹3,486 crore (up 15.5% YoY) EBITDA (Jio Platforms Limited): ₹8,483 crore (up 6.4%)

