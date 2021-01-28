wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, ,

Iran blocks access to Signal messaging app after it becomes popular

Published

Photo showing a laptop, a book and a smartphone chained under lock and key. Censorship.

Iran has blocked access to Signal, the messaging app that has picked up tens of millions of new users around the world in the wake of controversial updates to WhatsApp’s terms and conditions. Word of the blocking surfaced on January 25, when the Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI) tweeted that access to the app was being blocked in Iran. Peivast reported that the Iranian government’s Working Group for Determining Instances of Criminal Content ordered the ban on January 15, after which the app was delisted from app stores in the country, and access to it was blocked.

In a statement, Signal said that it was working on getting around Iran’s censorship.

Telegram, the other app that gained traction at WhatsApp’s expense, has faced this situation too. That app was banned by Iran in May 2018. In 2020, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said that the company would make anti-censorship tools to enable users in countries like Iran and China, where Telegram is banned, to access the service. Part of that solution, Durov said, would involve routing Telegram traffic through servers around the world managed by volunteer developers, which would prove much harder to circumvent. It is not clear what Signal’s circumvention strategy will look like.

Also read: 

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

Bihar government plans to criminalise ‘insulting’ criticism of the government: Report

The Bihar government has instructed its police departments to begin investigating criticism of the government, parliamentarians, legislators, and government officials, NDTV reported. The move...

7 days ago

News

Brief: What led to Tandav’s censorship, and what it means for streaming regulation in India

In a significant first, Amazon Prime Video agreed to censor its political drama series Tandav, and has removed two scenes in the first episode....

January 21, 2021

News

Makers of Tandav offer unconditional apology after web series runs into trouble with govt

The makers of web series Tandav, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, offered an unconditional apology after their show ran into...

January 20, 2021

News

I&B Ministry sends notice to Amazon over Tandav TV series: Reports

It all seems familiar now: a web series comes out on one of the only two streaming services whose lawyers wouldn’t stop it, right-wing...

January 18, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ