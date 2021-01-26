wordpress blog stats
Farmer protests: Internet shutdown in parts of Delhi NCR; Mobile Internet throttled to 2G speeds in others

Courtesy: Kisan Ekta Morcha Twitter

Internet services were suspended in multiple areas of the National Capital Territory on Tuesday (January 26) in the aftermath of the clashes that broke out between farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws, and law enforcement agencies. The order, issued by the Home Ministry said that internet services will remain suspended until Tuesday midnight at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi, and “adjoining areas”. Telecom operators received the order from the Home Ministry between 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, multiple telecom sources confirmed this to MediaNama, requesting anonymity.

It is believed that the internet suspension order was signed by Shailendra Vikram Singh, deputy secretary to the government of India, and has approval from the Union Home Secretary. MediaNama has seen a copy of the order. Telecom sources also said that in rest of Delhi, the mobile internet speed has been restricted to 2G. Interestingly, throttling mobile internet speeds to 2G in the rest of Delhi isn’t a part of the suspension order issued by the Home Ministry.

Nikhil adds: I just checked my Airtel Delhi LTE connection, and I’m getting 0.03 MBPS upload and download speeds.

Airtel’s mobile internet speed in Delhi at the time of publishing

Jio alerted users that internet services have been stopped in their area “till further notice”, as per government instructions, presumably because it doesn’t offer 2G internet services.

A Jio user shared this screenshot with MediaNama

 

This is a developing story. We have reached out to Airtel, Jio, and Vi for more details…

