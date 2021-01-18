IndiaMART traffic, business queries see 35% YoY growth in Q3FY21

E-commerce marketplace IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. reported a 34.5% increase in traffic on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, growing to 253 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 up from 188 million in the previous year. Total business enquiries delivered grew 37% YoY from 112 million to 154 million. The company also saw a 5% YoY increase in its revenue to ₹174 crore “due to marginal improvement in realization of existing customers and increase in number of paying subscription suppliers”.
Operational highlights
- Traffic: 253 million, up by 2.3% QoQ and 34.5% YoY. Around 81% of the traffic is through mobile.
- Registered buyers: 119 million, up by 5.3% QoQ and 21.4% YoY. Around 33% of buyers are in metro cities, and another 26% from Tier II cities. The company says 59% of all buyers are repeat buyers.
- Total live products: 71 million, up by 2.8% QoQ and 7.5% YoY
- Supplier Storefronts: 6.4 million, up by 3.2% QoQ and 9% YoY. Around 37% of the suppliers are buyers
- Paying subscription suppliers: 148,000 up by 4.9% QoQ and 5% YoY. Around 58% of buyers are from metro cities and 7% from Tier II cities. While subscriptions contribute to 95% of revenue from operations, the top 10% subscribers contributed to 41% of platforms’ revenues during the quarter
- Business Enquiries: 154 million, up by 12% QoQ and 35.7% YoY. Around 51 million business queries are delivered monthly
- Daily Unique Business Enquiries: 25 million, down by 10.7% QoQ; up 38.8% YoY
Financial Snapshot
- Total Income: ₹198 crore, up by 9% YoY and 9% QoQ
- Operational Revenue: ₹174 crore, up by 5% YoY, and 6% QoQ
- Consolidated EBITDA: ₹88 crore, up by 102% YoY, and 7% QoQ
- Profit Before Tax: ₹106 crore, up by 100% YoY and 14% QoQ
- Net Profit: ₹80 crore, up by 29% YoY, and 15% QoQ