wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:,

Google’s balloon-based internet project Loon discontinued

Published

Loon, Google parent Alphabet’s ambitious project to provide internet access to underserved areas through balloons carrying radio equipment, has been shuttered, the company announced in a blog post on January 22nd. Astro Teller, who heads Moonshots at X, the Alphabet subsidiary in charge of such emerging technology, said:

Sadly, despite the team’s groundbreaking technical achievements over the last 9 years — doing many things previously thought impossible, like precisely navigating balloons in the stratosphere, creating a mesh network in the sky, or developing balloons that can withstand the harsh conditions of the stratosphere for more than a year — the road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped. So we’ve made the difficult decision to close down Loon. In the coming months, we’ll begin winding down operations and it will no longer be an Other Bet within Alphabet.

Even though Loon in particular is no longer going to be a reality, a far more ambitious idea seems to be gaining traction — low earth orbit satellite constellations, such as SpaceX’s Starlink and Bharti–UK Government-owned OneWeb. Both companies are either offering a small beta or are planning to do so this year, and have planned to put thousands of satellites in the sky, blanketing the planet with connectivity. SpaceX has indicated that it would like to provide connectivity through Starlink in India, and satellite internet constellations may play a role in getting coverage to remote areas.

Google said that it would start a US$10 million fund to promote connectivity in Kenya, where it was piloting Loon. The company said the fund would be focused on “support[ing] nonprofits and businesses focussed on connectivity, Internet, entrepreneurship and education” in the country.

Also read

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Google strikes deal to pay French news publishers for preview snippets

Google has signed a deal with news publishers in France to pay them for content appearing as preview snippets in search results, the company...

4 days ago
Dunzo delivery person Dunzo delivery person

News

Dunzo raises $40 million from Google, Lightbox and others

Hyperlocal e-commerce company Dunzo has raised $40 million from new and existing investors including Google, Lightbox, Evolvence, Hana Financial Investment, LGT Lightstone Aspada, and...

6 days ago
fitness wearable fitness wearable

News

Google acquires Fitbit despite antitrust probes in US, Australia

Google has closed its deal to acquire fitness wearables company Fitbit, even as probes by competition regulators in the United States and Australia are...

January 15, 2021

News

Google asks lending apps about regulatory status, threatens removal from Play Store

Google has sent emails to several digital lending mobile applications on its Play Store, requiring their operators to submit details of their regulatory and...

January 14, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ