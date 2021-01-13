wordpress blog stats
Flipkart sees 35% increase in sellers onboarded in 2020

Published

Flipkart saw a 35% increase in sellers onboarded in 2020 over the previous year. The sellers came from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Tiruppur, Howrah, Zirakpur, Hisar, Saharanpur, Panipat and Rajkot, with the products falling within household items, women’s ethnic wear, grooming, home decor, and toys and school supplies.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company also saw a 50% growth in new users immediately after lockdown, with Tier-3 regions witnessing 65% growth once lockdown restrictions were relaxed during July and September. Predictably, demand for essentials, personal care, home appliances, and entertainment shot up, Flipkart said without offering specific numbers. Demand for laptops, particularly those with graphic cards and “good” processing power, increased.

In August 2020, UPI adoption increased countrywide by 4.5x from January. Maharashtra saw a 5.2x growth, while Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu showed high UPI adoption.

Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores have witnessed an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020, recording a 90% month-on-month growth in transactions, Mint reported in December.

In this article:,
