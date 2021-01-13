Agenda and Reading List: Governance Of Non Personal Data; Jan 15 #Ad

We are getting ready for our discussion on revised report by the Committee Of Experts On the Non Personal Data Governance Framework. MediaNama is hosting the session online on Friday (January 15), with a curated and invite-only audience of policymakers, lawyers, businesses, technology professionals, and researchers.

The Committee of Experts — which is accepting comments until January 27, 2021 — has defined parameters regarding who can seek Non Personal Data, High Value Datasets, what a community is and who can represent it as a trustee, rights over non personal data, sovereign access to data, meta-data directories, and addressed intellectual property concerns. They’ve exempt entire raw databases from data requests, taken private data access out of the ambit of this framework, and defined purposes for which data can be accessed. Above all, it recommends a separate Non Personal Data legislation for governing NPD.

Reading list

Agenda

2:00 PM – 2:15 PM: Check-in

2:15 PM – 3:45 PM: The definition of Non Personal Data, and sharing of data Parminder Jeet Singh, IT for Change Malavika Raghavan, lawyer and researcher Subhashish Bhadra, Omidiyar Network India

3:45 PM – 5:00 PM: The impact of NPD Framework on businesses Jyotsana Jayaram, Trilegal Prasanto K Roy, technology and policy consultant Richa Mukherjee, PayU Panduranga Acharya, Swiggy (TBC)

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM: The Non Personal Data Authority Beni Chugh, Dvara Research Alok Prasanna Kumar, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy

5:45 PM – 6:00 PM: Closing remarks

Reading list

On the Expert Committee’s revised report Revised report on Non-Personal Data Framework released by MEITY’s Committee of Experts [Read] [MediaNama’s summary] Ikigai Law’s summary of the Committee of Experts’ revised report [Read] OECD’s Enhancing Access to and Sharing of Data (cited in revised report) [Read] UK Data Services’ explanation on anonymisation of data (cited in revised report) [Read] On privacy risks after anonymisation of data (cited in revised report) (ScienceDaily) [Read] European Data Strategy (cited in revised report) [Read] [Our story] Draft of the European Union’s Data Governance Act [Read] International Association of Privacy Professionals’ summary of EU’s Draft Data Governance Act [Read]

On the original Expert Committee’s Report Report on Non-Personal Data Framework released by MEITY’s Committee of Experts [ Read ] [ MediaNama’s summary ] Five key concerns with India’s Non-Personal Data Report [ read ] Indian govt forms committee to recommend governance norms for non-personal data, Infosys’ Gopalakrishnan to head it [ read ]



On Community Data and Group Privacy A Free and Fair Digital Economy: Protecting Privacy, Empowering Indians, by Justice B.N. Srikrishna Committee, pp. 45-46 [ read ] Community data in the draft e-commerce policy, by Parminder Jeet Singh [ read ] Treating data as commons is more beneficial, says UN report [ read ] Non-Personal Data Regulation: Interrogating ‘Group Privacy’, by Divij Joshi [ read ] When One Affects Many: The Case For Collective Consent, by Anouk Ruhaak [ read ]



On Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, and Non Personal Data DSCI’s Rama Vedashree on how the Personal Data Protection Bill affects cloud service providers [ read ] Issues with inferred data and non-personal data in the PDP Bill 2019 [ read ] Personal Data Protection Bill strikes a discordant note on ‘non-personal data’, by Divij Joshi [ read ] Data Stewardship in the Context of PDP Bill, by Aapti Institute [ read ] IT for Change on community data, in their submission to the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 [ read ]



On Data Trusts Understanding data stewardship: Taxonomy and use cases, by Siddharth Manohar, Astha Kapoor, and Aditi Ramesh [ read ] Data Trusts: Why, What, and How, by Anouk Ruhaak [ read ] Data Commons and Data Trusts, by Anouk Ruhaak [ read ] Bottom-up data Trusts: disturbing the ‘one size fits all’ approach to data governance, by Sylvie Delacroix and Neil Lawrence [ read ] Reclaiming Data Trusts, by Sean McDonald [read]



