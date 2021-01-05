wordpress blog stats
Event Announcement: Governance of Non Personal Data; Jan 15 #Ad

Published

The Committee Of Experts On the Non Personal Data Governance Framework has released a revised version of their report, and is accepting comments on the report till August 13, 2020. In the report, the committee has defined parameters regarding who can seek Non Personal Data, High Value Datasets, what a community is and who can represent it as a trustee, rights over non personal data, sovereign access to data, meta-data directories, and addressed intellectual property concerns. They’ve exempt entire raw databases from data requests, taken private data access out of the ambit of this framework, and defined purposes for which data can be accessed. Above all, it recommends a separate Non Personal Data legislation for governing NPD.

MediaNama is hosting a discussion on the revised Non Personal Data Framework with relevant stakeholders, to understand various issues related to the framework.

You can apply to attend here.

Date: January 15 (Friday) 2021
Time: 2:15 PM to 5:30 PM (check-in at 2:00 PM)
A link for the online session will be shared with confirmed participants

A summary of the report is available here: https://www.medianama.com/2021/01/223-summary-non-personal-data-report-revised/

This is an invite-only session, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by January 13 (Wednesday) 2021.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

