Event Announcement: Governance of Non Personal Data; Jan 15 #Ad

The Committee Of Experts On the Non Personal Data Governance Framework has released a revised version of their report, and is accepting comments on the report till August 13, 2020. In the report, the committee has defined parameters regarding who can seek Non Personal Data, High Value Datasets, what a community is and who can represent it as a trustee, rights over non personal data, sovereign access to data, meta-data directories, and addressed intellectual property concerns. They’ve exempt entire raw databases from data requests, taken private data access out of the ambit of this framework, and defined purposes for which data can be accessed. Above all, it recommends a separate Non Personal Data legislation for governing NPD.

A summary of the report is available here: https://www.medianama.com/2021/01/223-summary-non-personal-data-report-revised/

