Agenda and Reading List: Data and Artificial Intelligence; Jan 28 #Ad

The online session is split into two parts. During the first session we will be speaking to experts in the lending industry, how they collect data. use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate insights about borrowers and the utility of using data and AI for real-world decision making. The second session will focus more on the privacy implications of using AI in the context proposed government regulations. We will be exploring the relationship between data and the development of AI, the impact of AI on data governance, fairness, accountability, transparency of AI algorithms and how anonymisation, inferred data, and consent would interact with usage of data for AI.

Along with the sessions, we have a reading list below to get you up to speed.

Agenda

2:00 – 2:15 PM: Check-in

2:15 – 2:45 PM: Opening remarks Rahul Panicker, Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence

2:45 – 4:00 PM: Session 1, Data & Utility Balakrishnan Narayanan, Head of Analytics, EarlySalary Divij Joshi, Researcher & Mozilla Tech Policy Fellow Meghna Suryakumar, Founder & CEO, Crediwatch Tarunima Prabhakar, Co-founder, Tattle

4:00 – 5:30 PM: Session 2, Data & Privacy Abhishek Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, CreditVidya Arindrajit Basu, Research Manager, Centre for Internet & Society Frederike Kaltheuner, Researcher & Mozilla Tech Policy Fellow Vidushi Marda, Digital Programme Officer, ARTICLE 19

5:30 – 6:00 PM: Closing remarks

Reading list

On Government policies related to Privacy and Artificial Intelligence NITI Aayog discussion paper on a National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence [Read] NITI Aayog discussion paper on Towards responsible AI-Enforcement Principles [Read] Draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [Read] Srikrishna Committee report on Data Protection [Read] Revised report on Non-Personal Data Framework released by MEITY’s Committee of Experts [Read] [MediaNama’s summary] Economic Survey 2018-19 suggests breaking silos between databases and selling citizens’ data to analytics agencies [Read] Five key concerns with India’s Non-Personal Data Report [Read] MediaNama’s Summary: NITI Aayog’s proposal for an AI oversight body The Contours of Public Policy for Non-Personal Data Flows in India, by Dvara Research [read] Responses to NITI Aayog’s Public Consultation on Enforcement Framework for AI by Dvara Research [Read] NITI Aayog Discussion Paper: An aspirational step towards India’s AI policy by Centre for Internet and Society [Rea] AI Policy Analysis: AIDP of China vs. India’s NITI Aayog AI Policy Paper by Observer Research Foundation [Read] Policy considerations while regulating non-personal data, by Nikhil Narendran [read] India’s privacy law needs to incorporate rights against the machine by Divij Josh i [Read] India joins a global initiative on artificial intelligence as founding member [Read] China’s New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan [Read] European Commissions’ Strategy on Artificial Intelligence [Read] Commission Report on safety and liability implications of AI, the Internet of Things and Robotics [Read] Office of the President of United States’ Artificial Intelligence for the American People [Read] United States’ National AI R&D Strategic Plan: 2019 Update [Read] MediaNama’s Summary: Tamil Nadu Ethical & Safe Artificial Intelligence Policy, 2020

On Data and its Utility Data privacy risks to consider when using AI by FM Magazine [Read] Artificial Intelligence in digital credit by Dvara Research [Read] A New Era for Credit Scoring: Financial Inclusion, Data Security, and Privacy Protection in the Age of Digital Lending by Tarunima Prabhakar [Read] Artificial Intelligence in military operations: Where does India stand? [Read] #NAMAprivacy: Regulating Artificial Intelligence algorithms [Read] CoWIN app for vaccine, telemedicine: 2021 is the turning point for India’s healthcare through AI by Observer Research Foundation [Read] ‘Reasonable Explainability’ for Regulating AI in Health by Observer Research Foundation [Read] Summary: Indian AI Stack [Read] AI on the Ground: A Snapshot of AI Use in India by Tandem Research [Read] AI Now 2019 Report by AI Now Institute [Read] Litigating Algorithms 2019 US Report: New Challenges to Government Use of Algorithmic Decision Systems by AI Now Institute [Read]

On Data and Privacy #NAMAprivacy: Will artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning kill privacy? [Read] The urgent need to address gender-bias in AI by Observer Research Foundation [Read] Data Protection in the Era of Artificial Intelligence by BDVA [Read] GDPR and AI: Friends, foes or something in between? by SAS [Read] UN Internet Governance Forum: Risks and regulation of AI in healthcare [Read] Disability, Bias, and AI by AI Now Institute [Read] Bombay HC reportedly asks govt for information about AI bot that can generate fake nude pictures of women [Read] Facial recognition system cannot exhibit bias on basis of colour, ethnicity, says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad [Read] Must have a legal framework to deal with algorithmic bias: Former TRAI chairman RS Sharma [Read] Algorithmic Accountability in India: Deployment of AI systems by the state and the need for transparency [Read] AI and the Future of Privacy by Towards Data Science [Read] Protecting privacy in an AI-driven world by Brookings Institution [Read] Responsible AI: A Global Policy Perspective bySmriti Parsheera, Philip Catania, Sebastian Cording and others [Read] FICCI Round-table on AI and ethics: Accountability, fairness, and non-discrimination [Read]



