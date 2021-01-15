Event Announcement: Impact of Data Policies on Artificial Intelligence; Jan 28 #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend a discussion on Data and Artificial Intelligence, in context of the upcoming data regulations — the Personal Data Protection Bill and the Non-Personal Data Framework. This is an online session, and a link will be shared with confirmed participants.

Artificial Intelligence algorithms depend vast swathes of data on. Multiple of them make use of personal data and anonymised data to predict behaviour. The use of such technology is being commercialised, with deployments in various fields, including healthcare, insurance, accessing public services and welfare schemes, finance, human resources management, entertainment and even in criminal justice.

Upcoming regulatory frameworks for personal and non-personal data in India suggest that gathering large amounts of data, and applying technologies of artificial intelligence and machine learning upon them, will aid innovation and development of the tech industry. At the same time, the Personal Data Protection Bill does not directly address AI or Big Data, although it touches upon anonymised data, inferred data, and profiling. The Non-Personal Data Regulation proposes an ecosystem that promotes data sharing. Amidst all this, it’s crucial to break down the premise of such systems, ponder upon the ethics of an ecosystem that encourages data collection, and question what the costs and benefits of such a system would be.

MediaNama is holding the discussion with participation from technologists, lawyers, think tanks, AI companies, policy professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss the impact of these policies, and what can be done to improve accountability for consumers.

