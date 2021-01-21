Internet exchange DE-CIX India expands presence in NCR and Mumbai, says traffic almost tripled

Internet exchange DE-CIX India said in a press release that its traffic in the last ten months has increased 192%, almost tripling. “Data traffic due to video conferencing has increased by 397%, while gaming and OTT have increased by 1,317% and 1,007% respectively,” the exchange said. The exchange, formerly known as Mumbai Internet Exchange, now has a presence in multiple cities, having been acquired by the German headquartered DE-CIX.

Internet exchanges like DE-CIX allow ISPs to exchange data with each other and with content providers, and are an essential part of the internet’s infrastructure. Exchanges generally add locations by renting capacity from datacentres, which already have most of the infrastructure they need set up.

The boost in usage is likely limited to home broadband users, as wireless telecom operators, who account for the vast majority of internet use in India, have not reported anywhere near as dramatic an increase in usage as DE-CIX has. It may also be fuelled by the internet exchange’s expansion, which is likely increasing its overall share of the Indian internet’s traffic. “DE-CIX India has now increased its geographical presence with a total of 15 Data Centers in India,” the company said in its press release. “These new PoPs will serve local eyeballs and key enterprises across the country.”

The four new points of presence are within datacenters operated by Web Werks in Delhi NCR, Sify in Noida, and Netmagic. This is on top of another expansion DE-CIX announced last August. Extreme Internet Exchange also announced a 20-location expansion recently.

