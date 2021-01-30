Call For Applications – Research Consultants (CCG-NLUD) 2021 #Ad

The National Law University Delhi, through it’s Centre for Communication Governance is seeking to engage research consultants to work on research projects such as research papers, reports, policy responses, and academic articles. Depending on the project(s) the consultant is hired to be involved in, the contract period will vary.

About the Centre for Communication Governance

The Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi (CCG) was established in 2013 to ensure that Indian legal education establishments engage more meaningfully with information law and policy, and to contribute to improved governance and policy making. CCG is the only academic research centre dedicated to working on information law and policy in India, and in a short span of time has become a leading institution in the region.

Through its Technology and Society team, CCG seeks to embed human rights, civil liberties and good governance within information policy and examine the evolution of existing rights frameworks to accommodate new media and emerging technology. It seeks to protect and expand the right to freedom of speech, right to dignity and equality, right to assembly and association, and the right to privacy in the digital age, through rigorous academic research, policy intervention, capacity building, and strategic litigation.

This complements the work of the Technology and National Security team at CCG that focuses on issues that arise at the intersection of technology and national security law, including surveillance, cybersecurity, information warfare, and the interplay of international legal norms with domestic regulation. The team’s work aims to build a better understanding of national security issues in a manner that identifies legal and policy solutions that balance the legitimate security interests and national security choices with constitutional liberties and the rule of law, in the context of technology law and policy. The team undertakes analyses of international law as well as domestic laws and policies that have implications for national security. The team’s goal is to develop detail-oriented, principled and pragmatic recommendations for policy makers on national security issues faced by India, with an emphasis on cyber security and cyber conflict.

The work at CCG is designed to build competence and raise the quality of discourse in research and policy around issues concerning human rights and civil liberties in the digital age, cybersecurity and global Internet governance. The academic research and policy output is intended to catalyze effective research-led policy making and informed public debate around issues in technology and Internet governance.

Role

Applications are being invited for consultants to work on research projects across the various domains of CCG’s research work. Selected applicants will primarily be expected to develop research that will contribute to the Centre’s ongoing work including privacy and data protection, surveillance, freedom of speech and expression, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, platform regulation, cyber security and national security.

Some of the specific research projects CCG is looking for consultants include:

A report undertaking an analysis of global privacy and data protection frameworks.

Working papers on the intersection of privacy law and subject areas like (indicative list) – health law, financial laws, criminal laws, family law, and gender rights for the Privacy Law Library, CCG’s global database on privacy law and jurisprudence. Subject areas are flexible depending upon the expertise of the applicant.

Papers around the themes of national security, surveillance and cyber security including legal barriers to international trade in emerging technologies and a comparative study of domestic export control regimes, and the political economy of the surveillance and cybersecurity industries

This is an indicative list of some of the projects CCG is currently undertaking, and not an exhaustive list of projects for which consultants are being sought. Applicants with an interest in any of the areas that CCG broadly works are welcome to apply.

The Consultant will research, author/ co-author, edit and review research papers, reports, policy responses, litigation briefs, and any other publication of the Centre.

Qualifications

The Centre welcomes applications from candidates with degrees in law, international affairs, economics or public policy. Outstanding candidates with B.Sc./B.Tech degree with a specialisation in IT/Computer Science/Cyber Security with a demonstrated interest or an advanced degree in public policy will also be considered for the Technology and National Security team.

Preference will be given to candidates with an advanced degree in law or 2+ years of PQE and previous experience of working on related issues.

Strong research and writing skills are necessary.

Remuneration

The remuneration will be competitive, and will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Duration of the Contract

Depending on the project the consultant is hired to be involved in, the contract period will vary.

Application Process

The application for Consultant(s) will be on a rolling basis and CCG will start evaluating applications from January 31, 2021 (5.00 pm) until March 30, 2021 (5.00 pm) and make offers to consultants that meet the needs for their projects. Interested applicants may send the following information and materials to ccg@nludelhi.ac.in at the earliest.

Curriculum Vitae (maximum two pages)

One academic writing sample of at least 1500 words (essay or extract, published or unpublished).

The subject of the e-mail should be “CCG-NLU | Application for Consultant (Research)”.

Note:

National Law University Delhi is an equal opportunity employer.

National Law University Delhi reserves the right to conduct telephonic or video interviews.

National Law University Delhi reserves the right not to fill these positions.

The position shall be paid under the grants received by the Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi.

This is an advertisement and this content was produced by CCG-NLUD. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy and past ads are here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com.