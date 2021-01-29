Advertising Standards Council of India to set up task force for ads on streaming platforms: Report

The Advertising Standards Council of India is setting up a task force for monitoring advertisements on OTT platforms, the Economic Times reported. The task force will look at ads on platforms like Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, the latter of which is reportedly exploring an ad-supported tier. Subhash Kamat, ASCI’s chairman, told ET that “we are now working with the ministry of information & broadcasting to form guidelines and processes, which will monitor advertising on these platforms.” It is unclear why advertising on streaming platforms in particular, as opposed to internet ads overall, merit separate oversight.

One reason could be the advertising of real money betting apps on places like Hotstar, where such ads command millions of views during cricket matches. In late 2020, the ASCI formulated guidelines after a meeting between the real money betting industry and the I&B Ministry. Those rules prohibit featuring minors in ads, portraying these apps as ways to get rich, and clearly lay out the financial risk in betting money on these games. Fantasy sports apps were featured heavily on Hotstar, leading Google to reportedly order Disney to place disclaimers before such ads.

All this comes as streaming services’ content itself comes under closer scrutiny, with ET reporting that the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is coming up with its own guidelines for platforms, overriding the self-regulation code that the industry largely settled on.

