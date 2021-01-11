Parler booted from Amazon’s hosting services and Apple App Store

Amazon has cut off Parler from its cloud hosting service for failing to effectively deal with a “steady increase in violent content” and due to a “very real risk to public safety”, reported Reuters. Apple also booted Parler from App Store, after giving it 24 hours to submit a detailed content moderation plan.

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Trust and Safety team told Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff that the calls for violence on the app violated its terms of service. “Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms,” Amazon told Peikoff in an email, reported by Buzzfeed News. “It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service,” Amazon said.

Amazon’s move effectively takes Parler offline until it is able to find a new hosting service. Accusing Amazon of trying to “completely remove free speech of the internet, Parler CEO John Matze said the app could be unavailable for up to a week as we “rebuild from scratch”.

“We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business, however Amazon, Google and Apple purposefully did this as a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies.” — Parler CEO John Matze [emphasis ours]

In wake of the US Capitol storming, technology companies have booted President Trump to stem possibility of real-world violence. Twitter and Facebook have permanently banned Donald Trump’s accounts; Google booted conservative social app Parler from the Play Store. Reddit, Shopify, and Discord booted channels supporting Trump.

According to The Verge, Matze said every vendor, including text message services, to email providers, and lawyers had abandoned Parler, following action from Google, Apple, and Amazon.

Parler became popular in the last few months in the run-up to the Presidential Elections 2020, particularly after Twitter began restricting tweets by Donald Trump for spreading misinformation, such as alleging fraud in US’ mail-in voting system.

Read more: