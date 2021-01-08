wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , , ,

After Airtel, Vi too approaches Supreme Court to get AGR due revised: Report

Published

Supreme Court
Credit: Aditi Agrawal

Shortly after Bharti Airtel approached the Supreme Court to get the the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to revise its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) did the same, the Economic Times reports. Vi reportedly told the court that the government has incorrectly assessed interest rates; the company reportedly estimates its total liability as ₹21,533 crore, whereas the DoT has slapped a bill of ₹58,400 crore on the company, some of which Vi has paid, bringing its liability (from the government’s viewpoint) to ₹5o,400 crore.

If Vi’s internal estimate prevailed, the company would have a burden of over ₹36,000 crore plus interest lifted from its shoulders. However, it’s not clear if the company’s plea at the Supreme Court — which seem to allege something as basic as arithmetic errors — would result in the DoT’s estimate matching that of the telco’s. We have reached out to Vi for comment.

Airtel’s approach certainly appears to have the potential to save it much revenue, assuming its arguments that these calculations are mistaken gains some currency in court. “It is submitted that the impact of such errors results in significant increase in the amounts being claimed by the Respondent, as for every Re. 1 increase in the principal amount, the levy of interest, penalty and interest on penalty results in the amount being claimed by the Respondent increasing by up to Rs. 8/-, depending on the year to which it pertains,” the company said in its earlier application, per LiveLaw.

The government may be inclined to defend its calculations, as these long-pending dues would represent a significant source of fiscal income from the telecom industry in the coming years.

Also read

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

A telecom tower A telecom tower

News

Government issues spectrum auction notice, auction to start on March 1

The Indian government has issued spectrum auctions notification that it earlier announced would take place this year. The auction is scheduled to begin on...

2 days ago
Airtel Airtel

News

Airtel approaches Supreme Court over AGR calculation issue: Report

Airtel has approached the Supreme Court to appeal “arithmetic errors” by the Department of Telecommunications, the Economic Times reports. The errors have to do...

2 days ago

News

Govt to begin private consultations with Big Tech, telcos, ministries on radio spectrum policy

The Department of Telecommunications is beginning a series of closed-door meetings with private and public sector stakeholders on radio frequency spectrum allocation over the...

3 days ago
China China

News

NYSE backtracks on delisting China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom

The New York Stock Exchange announced, and then backtracked on delisting Chinese telecom companies China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom. “In light of...

3 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ