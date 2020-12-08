We are happy to announce speakers for our online discussion on children and internet, being held tomorrow (Wed, Dec 9), with a focus on how the Personal Data Protection Bill deals with children’s data privacy. We have 150+ attendees confirmed, and registrations will close today.

We will be discussing issues around children’s use of online services (educational apps, games, or streaming video), including the role of guardian data fiduciaries, implications of restriction on profiling of children’s data, implications of restrictions on age of consent, etc.

Session Plan

02:00 PM – 02:15 PM: Check-in

02:15 PM – 03:30 PM: Session 1: Discussion on Children and Consent Aparajita Bharti, Young Leaders for Active Citizenship Jai Dehadrai, Advocate Pallavi Bedi, Centre for Internet and Society Puneeth Nagaraj, L&L Partners

03:30 PM – 04:45 PM: Session 2: Discussion on regulation of Guardian Data Fiduciaries Rahul Narayan, Lawyer Siddharth Pillai, Aarambh India Rajiv Chilakalapudi, Green Gold Animation Sreenidhi Srinivasan, Ikigai Law

04:45 PM – 05:00 PM: Closing remarks

We have also published a reading list to get you up to speed. You can catch a livestream on YouTube and Facebook. Alternatively, we will be streaming and tweeting highlights on Twitter.

