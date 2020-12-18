wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , , , , ,

Report on Global Experts’ Meetings on Encryption in India #Ad

Published

Traceability and Cybersecurity: a report on Experts’ Workshop Series on Encryption in India

Traceability, or the ability track down the originator of a particular piece of content or message, is at the center of India’s debate around rules for online platforms and communications providers.

In late 2018, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTy), proposed amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules under the Information Technology Act. Among the proposed changes is a demand for traceability, which would “enable tracing out of such originator of information on its platform.” The amendment would make the online platform or provider liable for content posted by their users, if traceability is not provided. Early this year, nearly 30 cybersecurity and cryptographic experts from different parts of the world sent an open letter to MeiTy expressing concerns about the proposed amendments.

Traceability is likewise central to an ongoing case at the Madras High Court between several large online platforms and the government concerning law enforcement access to user-generated content.

In the course of the Global Technical Experts’ Meeting series held by the Internet Society in partnership with MediaNama, over 50 cyber security experts and policy experts in Europe, North and Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific examined the issue of message traceability in the Indian context.

This report, produced as a result of these deliberations, considers the technical feasibility of these proposals, and their wider implications to national security, and the safety of Internet users in India.

You can read the report here.

This is an advertisement and this content was produced by the Internet Society. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy and past ads are here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Screenshot of Nick Clegg speaking at Facebook Fuel for India Screenshot of Nick Clegg speaking at Facebook Fuel for India

News

Facebook’s Nick Clegg argues against “micromanaging” in online regulation

It is right for democratically elected governments to want to regulate the tech industry, but the “most effective and intelligent approach” to regulation is...

2 days ago

News

Announcing the CCG Digital Fellowship – Opportunity for Digital Rights Litigators #Ad

The Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi (CCG) is announcing the DIGITAL (Digital Rights and Inclusive Technology for All) Fellowship, an...

December 11, 2020

News

Clouldflare, Apple unveil new DNS standard to shield users from prying ISPs

Cloudfare, along with Apple and Fastly, have developed a new DNS (Domain Name System) standard that can potentially make it difficult for internet service...

December 9, 2020

News

Announcing speakers: Children and Privacy on the Internet; Dec 9 #Ad

We are happy to announce speakers for our online discussion on children and internet, being held tomorrow (Wed, Dec 9), with a focus on...

December 8, 2020

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

    © 2008-2018 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ